Illinois’ eight commitments in the Class of 2020 are all approximately one-third of the way through their senior seasons. There’s been some good (CJ Dixon is thrashing opposing defenses). And some bad (Reggie Love is out with a fractured ankle). Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY has an update on all of them:
CJ Dixon
6-6, 217, QB | Grayson (Ga.)
Dixon has the Rams (3-0) ranked No. 17 in the USA Today Super 25 ahead of today’s game against Westlake (Ga.). The four-star quarterback has thrown for 630 yards and six touchdowns, with a season-high 263 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2.
Reggie Love
5-10, 195, RB | Trinity Catholic (Mo.)
Love is out for today’s game against O’Fallon Christian (Mo.) and for the foreseeable future after fracturing his ankle in Week 2 against East St. Louis. He averaged 4.5 yards per carry for the Titans (1-2) before suffering his injury.
Quinton McCoy
6-4, 257, DL | Bloomingdale (Fla.)
The Bulls (2-1) are coming off a shutout win against Durant (Fla.) heading into today’s showdown at Tampa power Plant (Fla.). McCoy has 16 tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in the first three games of the season.
Phifer Griffin
6-6, 290, OT | Union Acad. (N.C.)
Griffin and the Cardinals (2-1) are off this week following two wins and play again Sept. 27 at Christ the King (N.C.). Griffin and his fellow offensive linemen have helped pave the way for Union to run for more than 1,000 yards already.
Kevin Tyler
6-5, 290, OT | Ritenour (Mo.)
Back at home after two straight weeks on the road, the Huskies (1-2) face Poplar Bluff (Mo.) today. Tyler has blocked for a somewhat successful two-pronged Ritenour rushing attack behind quarterback Brian Golden and running back Marcellus Griffin.
Blaise Sparks
6-7, 285, OT | N. Fort Myers (Fla.)
The Red Knights (3-1) are back in action today against East Lee County after three blowout wins and a blowout loss. In a run-first, run-only offense, Sparks is blocking for a ground game that’s put up 310 yards per game.
James Frenchie
5-9, 175, ATH | Trinity Catholic (Mo.)
Both of Frenchie’s touchdowns this season came in last week’s 90-6 win against DuBourg (Mo.), as he ran for a 26-yard score and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass. He has 138 yards of total offense — 71 rushing, 67 receiving in three games for the Titans.
Jadon Thompson
6-2, 170, WR | Naperville Central
The Marist transfer is still looking for his first win of the year, as the Redhawks (0-3) square off today against Metea Valley. Thompson is a top target for Central quarterback and Minnesota commit Sam Jackson, but it’s a still-developing connection.