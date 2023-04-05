Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
ST. LOUIS — Dylan Dodd described emerging from Busch Stadium’s visiting dugout on Tuesday evening as “the most nervous I’ve ever been.”
Making your Major League Baseball debut as a starting pitcher in the oft-buzzing building will create that feeling.
Working against Dodd as he took the bump for the Atlanta Braves was a statistic he likely knew nothing about.
That only one pitcher in his team’s history, Tom Tuckey in 1908, ever had posted a win over the Cardinals while making his big-league debut.
Working in Dodd’s favor? The 2016 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin graduate realized he had a job to do.
And he did it. Quite well. The left-hander earned the win with five innings of one-run, six-hit pitching as the Braves dispatched the Cardinals 4-1 on a warm, windy and — after Dodd exited the game — rainy night in Missouri.
“Just getting the first out and just realizing that it’s the same game (was important),” Dodd said. “Just continuing to attack the zone and put the pressure on them.”
It also didn’t hurt that Dodd’s presence at Busch Stadium brought out a healthy contingent of supporters.
From Vermilion County. From the Cape Girardeau, Mo., area in which he played college baseball at Southeast Missouri State. And from anywhere else he’s left an impact, in baseball or otherwise.
Some of the fans didn’t even want to go home when the game concluded, making their way into the stadium’s bowels and waiting outside the Braves’ locker room for Dodd to appear.
“The support of them makes it so much easier to show up every day,” Dodd said. “Honestly, I don’t even know how many people ended up here. I know of maybe like 100, 150 that came, but I definitely feel like there were some others as well.
“It was even more great to see all the family and friends that came out to be here.”
Dodd’s debut didn’t start on the fondest of notes, though the Braves held a 2-0 lead before he even tossed a pitch thanks to a two-run home run from Austin Riley in the top of the first inning.
“Pitching with a lead makes it easier, for sure,” Dodd said.
On Dodd’s second big-league pitch, St. Louis’ Tommy Edman slashed a single into left field.
But Dodd bounced back, retiring the next nine hitters he faced.
That included getting Paul Goldschmidt to ground into a double play and striking out Nolan Arenado — arguably the Cardinals’ two best hitters. Dodd finished with three punchouts overall.
“That was huge,” Dodd said. “They’re unbelievable players, and I was able to get them (Tuesday). I’m excited for probably facing them again.”
The only extended spot of trouble Dodd got himself into occurred when St. Louis’ Dylan Carlson, Goldschmidt and Willson Contreras each singled in the fourth inning, with Contreras’ knock driving in Carlson.
Dodd kept his nose clean beyond that, aided by issuing no walks. He stranded Cardinals on second and third in the bottom of the fifth by drawing a flyout from Edman.
“It’s what I’ve been watching all spring,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “For your first outing, all the people that he had here as you could tell by the ovations, I thought he handled it unbelievable. Really, really good.”
Snitker said Dodd possesses a professional presence about him on the field that serves the 24-year-old well.
“He just kept throwing strikes,” Snitker said. “Some guys have it. It’s something that I don’t know that they know how they’re going to feel that first time they toe the rubber, especially at a place like this against this club. But he showed it all spring — just the mound presence, the maturity, the confidence in his pitches.
“It was really good. It was fun to watch.”
Dodd was all smiles in his postgame media scrum, surrounded at his locker by double-digit reporters who each wanted a piece of what Dodd had to say.
That included someone asking the 2016 News-Gazette All-Area baseball first-teamer about being caught on the live television broadcast sharing a mid-game laugh with Snitker in Atlanta’s dugout.
“He shook my hand and said I was done. And I was just like, ‘Thank goodness,’” Dodd said. “It was just a huge relief off my back. Not that I don’t want to be out there. Obviously I want to go out there as long as possible.
“But just having the first one done and in the books is a good feeling.”