CHAMPAIGN — No love is lost between the Illinois and Iowa men’s basketball teams these days.
The latest chapter in the longstanding rivalry was written last February, when a Joe Wieskamp dunk late in a Hawkeyes victory led to Illini assistant coach Chin Coleman screaming at Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and postgame handshakes falling by the wayside.
The recent passions haven’t risen to that level on the football field when Illinois and Iowa meet, but it’s not a game without some emotion behind it.
“Doesn’t take an awful lot for us to get fired up about playing the Hawkeyes,” Illini coach Lovie Smith said Monday, ahead of Illinois (2-3) hosting No. 24 Iowa (4-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
“They embarrassed us here the last time we played (them) at home. Last year, we played them a lot better, but we still haven’t been able to get a win for a period of time.”
The Hawkeyes have won the last six games between the programs, including all four in Smith’s tenure. The two most recent meetings resulted in Iowa drubbing Illinois 63-0 at Memorial Stadium in 2018 and the Hawkeyes staving off the visiting Illini 19-10 last season at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters was knocked out from the 2019 game when Iowa safety Geno Stone connected on a high hit. Stone wasn’t flagged, Peters didn’t return to the game and wasn’t able to play the following week in the Illini’s regular-season finale against Northwestern.
Smith said at the time that “most of us in that locker room probably did” believe Stone’s hit was worthy of targeting consideration.
“We realize what happened last year. ... It was a physical football game,” Smith said. “But still, our upperclassmen have not beaten Iowa since I’ve been here. That has to give you added motivation.”
Saturday will serve as homecoming and senior day for the Illini.
“You don’t take no team lightly,” Illini senior defensive back Tony Adams said. “I wouldn’t say no game’s bigger than the other one. ... I wouldn’t call them more special than another team, but they did whoop us pretty bad here (in 2018) so we know we’ve got to come and play.”
Physicality is a keyword for Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith when discussing Iowa. That has been a featured element of this series since well before he was roaming the Illini sideline. Things reached a fever pitch during the 1952 Illinois-Iowa game, which included fighting between players and multiple ejections. The result was a 15-year hiatus for the series.
No reason to expect such heightened tensions this year, especially since fans are limited to only family of players because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Rod Smith is aware his offense will need to stay prepared for aggressive play from the Hawkeyes.“You’re going into a fistfight, and that’s what it becomes. A legal fistfight, I should say, not literally,” Rod Smith said. “But it’s a knockdown, drag-out (battle). It’s us against them. You know what they’re going to do. They know what you’re going to do. So you try to impose your will, and you’ve just got to buck up. We’ll continue to stress that to our kids.”
And stress Iowa’s strong defense. The Hawkeyes haven’t permitted more than 21 points in a game during their four-game win streak.
“They have a system, they run it and they’re (darn) good at it,” Rod Smith said. “They’re going to make you out-execute them is what it comes down to.”
And Rod Smith is preaching to the Illini that there’s “only one way to take on physicality. That’s with physicality.”
His hope is a largely veteran offensive line can lead the way.
“From a physicality standpoint, we should be able to go toe to toe,” Rod Smith said. “It’s not going to be easy, by no means, because they’re a tremendous and physical football team. But I expect us to be just as physical.”