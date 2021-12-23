ST. LOUIS — Trent Frazer made a beeline for the Braggin’ Rights trophy as soon as the final buzzer sounded Wednesday night at Enterprise Center and the perfunctory postgame handshakes were complete.
It’s a trophy Frazier hadn’t held since the Illinois senior played a vital role in a 2017 victory. Kofi Cockburn was the next to hoist the trophy over his head. The Illinois 7-footer, like all of his teammates save Frazier and Da’Monte Williams, had never won a Braggin’ Rights game.
It was a moment worth celebrating, which the Illini did at center court with coach Brad Underwood, after a decisive 88-63 victory. Only a late Missouri run in the final minutes after Illinois emptied the bench saved the Tigers from the ignominy of the worst Braggin’ Rights loss in the series’ history. That record will still belong to the 2005-06 Illini, who posted an 82-50 win on Dec. 21, 2005.
“It’s special,” Frazier said. “Me and Monte had a talk before this game. It’s one of the asterisk games on our schedule. We had to bring it back to Champaign this year. It was our last time to bring the trophy back. ... Obviously, recent years were tough, but (Wednesday) we did a great job. We fought. They threw some punches, but we responded well.”
One first-half run from Missouri (6-6) turned what was looking like a blowout early Wednesday into a competitive game. Then Frazier and Co. had the answer. A late push to end the first half gave Illinois (9-3) a 40-26 halftime lead, and Frazier kept the run going to start the second half.
That whipped the decidedly pro-Illinois crowd of 14,953 fans into a frenzy that only helped fuel the rout. Because the latest edition of Braggin’ Rights might as well have been an Illinois home game. No 50-50 split in the Enterprise Center stands this December.
Orange and blue-clad spectators infiltrated Missouri’s half. Coupled with Illinois filling its own half save for a small section at the very top of the arena, and it was an easy four-to-one fan advantage for the Illini. The game turned into nearly the same.
“It’s remarkable,” Underwood said about the fan support. “We understand how important this game is to our fan base. The name of the game is exactly right — Braggin’ Rights.
“I was really curious because we’ve always had the game on weekends, and (Tuesday) night we were walking around the hotel and it was kind of dead. I didn’t see much orange. (Wednesday), slowly and surely it picked up. Our fans are the best. ... They show up and are behind us and we love them to death.”
The mostly orange and blue Enterprise Center crowd wound up with plenty to cheer about after the 25-point victory was spurred on by a 25-point, 14-rebound double-double from Cockburn, 22 points from Alfonso Plummer and 15 points from Frazier.
“It’s obviously a much better feeling than the least three years,” Underwood said. “I thought we were the best team (Wednesday). (Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin) really does great job of scheming you and trying to take certain things away from you. This team did a really good job of that, but we found ways to counter. We found a few actions that we really liked and tried to exploit a few of those things.”