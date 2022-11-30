PITTSBURGH — So much for that 21-game losing streak in true road games for the Illinois women's basketball team.
That ended on Wednesday night with an emphatic 92-71 Big Ten/ACC Challenge victory for the Illini over Pittsburgh at the Petersen Events Center.
Illinois (7-1) had four players in double figures with Adalia McKenzie (25 points) and Makira Cook (22) leading the way against the Panthers (5-3).
The Illini not only ended a two-plus season road losing streak but snapped a skid for the program in the Challenge having lost six straight in the annual series before Wednesday night.
Illinois opens up Big Ten play at 1 p.m. on Sunday against No. 5 Indiana (7-0) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.