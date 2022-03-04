CHAMPAIGN — They call it a dork anytime a shooter is left to his own devices on the perimeter entirely unguarded. Where that turn of phrase came from in the Illinois basketball program is a bit of mystery, but it’s meaning is clear.
Getting dork’d is more than a touch disrespectful. Every player wants to be at the top of the scouting report. Face guard me or suffer the consequences.
The dork is the opposite.
Penn State dork’d Da’Monte Williams the majority of Thursday night's game as a means to put more defensive pressure on Kofi Cockburn. Even so, the Illinois guard made the Nittany Lions suffer the consequences.
Williams knocked down 4 of 10 three-pointers, and his season-high 14 points was a key difference maker in the Illini’s 60-55 victory in front of a sellout State Farm Center crowd of 15,544.
“I don’t take it personal,” Williams said. “I haven’t really been shooting the ball well lately, but that doesn’t stop me from coming in every day and doing my normal routines. … When it was my time to shoot it, shoot it and shoot it with confidence. I come in every day and put up shots.”
It was a calculated defensive measure by Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry. Limiting Cockburn to 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting was worth the risk of letting Williams go off from three-point range.
Williams entered Thursday’s game shooting 30.8 percent from three-point range. A far cry from the 54.7 percent the Peoria native shot from beyond the arc in 2020-21. That didn't stop him from making Penn State pay from literally leaving him wide open on the perimeter.
“It’s as scary as can be,” Shrewsberry said about making that choice. “I’ve coached against Da’Monte Williams. I know how tough that kid is, man. He makes big shots. He makes big plays. He’s an elite role player, and I’m daring him to shoot the basketball — at home.”
Williams ultimately took advantage of the lack of defensive coverage. He missed his first three-pointer early in the first half before knocking down two in a row. His 10 attempts were a season high, and it was his most prolific three-point shooting performance since making 3 of 4 in Illinois’ Jan. 4 win at Minnesota.
“It’s not going to be many nights where teams just let you shoot,” Illinois sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins said. “It’s kind of weird when you see yourself wide open like that and knowing that teams are leaving you open. It does kind of mess with your head, but seeing him not be fazed by it and still make shots is impressive to see.”
That Penn State chose to dork Williams wasn’t all that surprising. Purdue had done something similar previously, and Shrewberry coached for Matt Painter and the Boilermakers before taking the Penn State job. That tactic left Illinois a bit out of sorts offensively early in the game, but both the Illini and Williams settled into what would become the game’s norm.
“I always say turn the first one down and flow, and then the next one, bury it,” Underwood said. “You’ve got to be man enough to bury it. You’ve got to know you’ve been in the gym long enough and shot enough balls to bury it. … We just told him to shoot it. That’s the Da’Monte we saw last year, and that’s the one we’ve got to have the rest of the way.”