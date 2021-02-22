CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu is one step closer to achieving one of the goals he set for himself when he decided to return to Illinois for the 2020-21 season. The Illini junior was named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award on Monday. The same award Dosunmu mentioned he was chasing in the video announcing his return.
Dosunmu is in the running for the Cousy Award along with Baylor junior Jared Butler, Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham, Villanova junior Collin Gillespie and Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Illinois is the only player in the country averaging at least 21 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Dosunmu has posted two triple-doubles in his last four games to help his candidacy for a number of postseason awards. He had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in the Illini's Feb. 6 win against Wisconsin and followed that up Saturday with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a blowout win at Minnesota.
This season's Cousy Award winner will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's selection committee. Fan voting will go live on Feb. 26 at hoophallawards.com.
Former Oregon standout Payton Pritchard is the reigning Cousy Award winner. Former Illinois guard Dee Brown was the third ever recipient in 2006.
Bob Cousy Point Guard Award winners
2020 - Payton Pritchard, Oregon
2019 - Ja Morant, Murray STate
2018 - Jalen Brunson, Villanova
2017 - Frank Mason III, Kansas
2016 - Tyler Ulis, Kentucky
2015 - Delon Wright, Utah
2014 - Shabazz Napier, UConn
2013 - Trey Burke, Michigan
2012 - Kendall Marshall, UNC
2011 - Kemba Walker, UConn
2009 - Greivis Vasquez, Maryland; Ty Lawson, UNC
2008 - DJ Augustin, Texas
2007 - Acie Law, Texas A&M
2006 - Dee Brown, Illinois
2005 - Raymond Felton, UNC
2004 - Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph's