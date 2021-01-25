CHAMPAIGN — Consider Ayo Dosunmu one step closer to achieving one of the goals he mentioned in the video announcing his return to Illinois for the 2020-21 season. The Illini junior had the Cousy Award on his mind then, and he was named a top 10 candidate for that award Monday.
While point guards can still play their way on and off the list, Dosunmu has a leg up as one of the top 10 candidates. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 21.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists this season for the No. 19 Illini (10-5, 6-3 Big Ten). Dosunmu is one of two players nationally, along with Northern Arizona junior guard Cameron Shelton, averaging at least 21 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Joining Dosunmu as top 10 candidates are Baylor's Jared Butler, Colorado's McKinley Wright IV, Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, Florida State's Scottie Barnes, Gonaga's Jalen Suggs, Louisville's Carlik Jones, Minnesota's Marcus Carr, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham and Villanova's Collin Gillespie.
The reigning Cousy Award winner is former Oregon guard Payton Pritchard. Former Illinois guard Dee Brown won the award in 2006.
The Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award is given in honor of the former Holy Cross and Boston Celtics point guard. Cousy was a consensus First Team All-American (1950) and national champion (1947) at Holy Cross and then went on to be a six-time champion and 13-time All-Star with the Celtics.