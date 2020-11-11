Ayo Dosunmu practice

Illinois junior standout guard Ayo Dosunmu goes up for a layup during Wednesday’s practice at Ubben Basketball Complex in Champaign while centers Kofi Cockburn, middle, and Jermaine Hamlin watch. Wednesday marked the first practice for Illinois, with its season set to tip off Nov. 25.

 Kelsea Ansfield/Illinois athletics
CHAMPAIGN — The preseason honors keep coming for Ayo Dosunmu. Two days after the Illinois junior was a unanimous selection for the preseason All-Big Ten team, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard was named a preseason Associated Press All-American.

Dosunmu was one of six players honored Wednesday by the AP. Iowa senior center Luka Garza was the lone unanimous pick and was joined by Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham and Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert and Arizona State guard, who tied for the final spot.

Dosunmu was at the heart of Illinois' breakthrough 2019-20 season. The Chicago native led the team in scoring while averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. His collection of game winners helped propel Illinois to a 21-10 record a year after a record-setting 12-21 mark in 2018-19.

