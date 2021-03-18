CHAMPAIGN — The NCAA tournament provides a yearly proving ground for some of the best guards in the game.
Singular moments have become synonymous with March Madness.
UCLA’s Tyus Edney going the length of the court to beat Missouri in 1995. Villanova’s Scottie Reynolds matching that 14 years later to knock off No. 1 Pittsburgh in 2009. They were both following Danny Ainge’s example, of course, after he did the same for BYU against Notre Dame in 1981.
Bryce Drew’s heroics for Valparaiso against Mississippi in 1998 defines “One Shining Moment.” So does Northern Iowa’s Ali Farokhmanesh launching a dagger to beat Kansas in 2010.
Other guards have loaded a team on their back and forced an NCAA tournament run.
Steph Curry almost single-handedly dragged Davidson to the 2008 Elite Eight as a sophomore — one of four players ever to score at least 30 points in their first four tournament games. Don’t forget Kemba Walker’s run in 2011 that led to a UConn national championship. Or Shabazz Napier basically doing the same thing three years later as the Huskies claimed another title in 2014.
That stage now belongs to Ayo Dosunmu. The Illinois junior guard has already established himself as the best closer in college basketball with a bevy of game-winners or late-game takeovers in his three-year Illini career.
Dosunmu in the NCAA tournament?
“That’s what he’s built for,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
Joe Lunardi would agree wholeheartedly. The ESPN bracketologist sees Dosunmu on the same level as Walker and Curry in the sense that he wants the ball with the game on the line. And regularly delivers.
“He and (Baylor’s) Jared Butler are the two guys who can be that in this tournament,” Lunardi said. “I don’t mean a ton of other guys can’t do it in the early rounds, but I’m talking about the Carsen Edwards late tournament stuff (for Purdue in 2019). Or the stuff we saw out of Virginia’s Kyle Guy (that same year). That’s what I’m thinking about for him. And the mask just makes it even cooler.”
Dosunmu has honed his edge as Illinois’ closer the past three seasons. The “this won’t end well” game-winner against Michigan State his freshman year was just a glimpse of more to come. He added several more last season — game-winners at Wisconsin and at Michigan the most notable — and has maintained his status as Illinois’ go-to option in the clutch this year.
Dosunmu helped Illinois avoid an upset loss early in the first weekend of the season during a 77-75 win against Ohio.
Four three-pointers and 18 points in the final 10 minutes against Indiana secured another late December win.
Then consecutive games in February saw Dosunmu bring the Illini back from the brink at Nebraska, as he scored the final 10 points of regulation and first five in overtime to fend off another upset attempt, and hit a late three to do the same four days later at home vs. Northwestern.
“It’s just so impressive when it’s late game, down the stretch, he never shies away from the basketball,” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. “He loves that moment. He enjoys it. He loves the ball being in his hands down two, down three, and wanting to hit that big shot. We need a guy like that. He’s been great for this team the past two years. Just unbelievable.”
The Illini follow Dosunmu’s lead. Definitely feed off his competitive energy.
“He’s diving on loose balls,” Frazier said. “He’s rebounding tremendously every game. He’s doing whatever it takes to help this team win. It’s important we’ve got our guy — our leader — leading us every night, playing hard for 40 minutes. He comes out every night doing that. Every other guy steps up and hops on the train with him. We’ve got his back.”
And freshman guard Andre Curbelo has tried to match Dosunmu’s work ethic. He sees the countless hours in the gym and knows his veteran teammate is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists — a mark last hit by Ohio State’s Evan Turner in 2009-10.
“If you work hard, the game will reward you,” Curbelo said. “If you cheat the game, it ain’t going to reward you. Seeing that from him — especially from him, our best player on the team — it’s great.”