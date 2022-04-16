Second-round steal
The only other second-round pick with more buzz as the playoffs begin is Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans. The former Alabama standout is even being discussed as a potential All-Rookie team selection — mostly for his defense. Still, Dosunmu is averaging a comparable 8.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds to Jones’ 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
Starting NOD
Chicago dealt with several injuries in its backcourt, with Lonzo Ball (now out for the season), Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso and Coby White all missing multiple games. That opened the door for Dosunmu, who started 40 of 77 games he’s played in this season and was basically a regular starter from mid-January through the end of the regular season for coach Billy Donovan. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard put up 10.9 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game while in the starting lineup, picking his spots between scoring and distributing.
Question answered
The one concern that has dogged the 22-year-old Dosunmu since high school: his shooting ability. Particularly after falling off as a sophomore at Illinois by shooting 29.6 percent from deep.
He bounced back as a junior at 39 percent and kept it up this season for the Bulls by making 37.6 percent of his three-pointers, connecting on 70 of 186. That’s good enough to rank 13th among all rookies and fourth among rookies with at least 100 attempts.
High point
Dosunmu’s best game came in just his third career start. He scored what was then a season-high 21 points on 9 of 10 shooting — including a perfect 3 of 3 mark from three-point range — to go with 10 assists and four rebounds in a 114-112 road loss to the Celtics on Jan. 15. He followed that up two days later with a near triple-double on his 22nd birthday, totaling 15 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks in a 119-106 loss at Memphis on Jan. 17.
Low point
Rookies struggle. Even the best ones in the league — a group Dosunmu proved he belonged with after a draft night where he said he knew there weren’t “37 people better.” His last two games against Milwaukee ahead of Sunday’s playoff opener — a March 4 loss and April 5 loss — qualified as struggle. The former was arguably the worst, as Dosunmu finished the game with seven points, one assist and plus/minus of minus-35.