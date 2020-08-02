CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu’s video announcing his return to Illinois for his junior season has been viewed more than 300,000 times since it dropped Friday night on Twitter. It has nearly 4,000 retweets and has topped 7,000 likes.
That video is also one of two versions Dosunmu made. Two videos. Two different endings. One rather important decision.
“Really, I kept both in case,” Dosunmu said Sunday afternoon in a Zoom call with Illinois media. “I wasn’t really sure which way I was going to go. The NBA is going to be there. I’m not chasing the NBA. I’m chasing greatness. I felt this was the best decision for me to chase that greatness and chase perfection.”
Dosunmu posted the video Friday night about 30 seconds after informing Illinois coach Brad Underwood of his decision. The first person to know? That would be Dosunmu’s grandfather.
“The day that I dropped (the video) was the day I firmly confirmed my decision,” Dosunmu said. “I was talking to my grandfather actually, and that was the first time it actually came out of my mouth. I told him, ‘Yeah, I’m going to come back for my junior year.’
“It’s a life changing decision. It could be arguably one of the most important decisions of my life. … There were a lot of decision that factored into it — some that I would rather not speak on. There’s so many different decisions on the business side of things and my game and how I could get better. There were so many different pros and cons I weighed with my family.”
One rather important factor was the status of the NBA draft combine. It was postponed from its original date in late May in Chicago after the NBA put its entire season on hold in March. The lottery got bumped with the bottom of the league standings still to sort out, so the combine was similarly delayed.
The combine is still projected to happen. The details on when and where it would be and what it would entail simply weren’t available with the NCAA-mandated deadline to withdraw from the draft and retain eligibility coming Monday. What little Dosunmu heard swayed his decision from his long held position of being all in on the draft to returning to Illinois for another season.
“I was actually 99.9 percent locked in,” Dosunmu said. “I always said I left that 0.1 percent in case of the uncertainties of the pandemic that we’re in, and that’s what happened.”
Dosunmu heard some rumors and was also told the combine would mostly consist of getting accurate height and weight measurements and revolve more around making sure the draft entrants were healthy. A traditional combine it likely won’t be, robbing Dosunmu of the opportunity to show off his speed, athleticism and skill in front of NBA decision makers.
“That ultimately played a huge part in my decision because I know my worth,” Dosunmu said. “I’m chasing greatness. With me being great, I know my time will come.”
The word “unprecedented” has been thrown around liberally during the last four-plus months of the COVID-19 pandemic. For good reason. It’s been more than 100 years since the U.S. faced a similar situation.
The changes that have come because of the pandemic set Dosunmu’s path. He had to find “the next way to be successful” with multiple road blocks thrown up in his intended direction. Dosunmu said he decided to not think about what could have or should have happened and simply move forward with the hand he was dealt.
“I knew if I had the opportunity for a combine or an opportunity to work out for teams no doubt in my mind that I don’t believe I wouldn’t be drafted in the first round or definitely have a guaranteed contract,” he said. “I had to find another way. There’s no better way than coming back and getting bigger and getting stronger. Showing my athleticism and just showing off everything I would have shown NBA teams my rookie year, showing it my junior year (instead). The only difference is I get a chance to win a national championship along with it."