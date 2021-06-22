Dosunmu, Cockburn all in on NBA draft
The G League Elite Camp ended Monday and segued directly into the NBA draft combine. Illinois will have representation in both
Chicago events this week, with
Kofi Cockburn getting his shot in the former and Ayo Dosunmu in the latter. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the duo:
They’re gone for goodMultiple reports several weeks ago had Cockburn sticking in the NBA draft. News that seemed to be backed up by the 7-foot center selling some of his Illinois gear on The Players Trunk. Cockburn made it official himself Sunday, telling WCIA he was “100 percent” in on the draft.
Solid numbers for CockburnPart of the G League Elite Camp included five-on-five scrimmages the final two days. Cockburn averaged 10 points and 9.5 rebounds and shot 50 percent from the field in his two games. Not surprising for the former Illini big man. Nor was his 2 of 6 combined free throw shooting.
Two in one?Illinois hasn’t had a player drafted since Meyers Leonard went No. 11 overall in 2012 to Portland. That streak is set to be snapped by Dosunmu, but the chance Cockburn gets drafted (perhaps late second round) would give the Illini two draft picks for the first time since 2006 when James Augustine and Dee Brown both went in the second round.
Going to a winnerDosunmu’s projections as a late first-round draft pick could be a blessing in disguise. That increases the Illinois guard’s chances of going to a winner, with playoff teams like the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers in need of guard help.
Plenty of point guardsDosunmu won the Bob Cousy Award, given annually to the nation’s top point guard, in April. More than three months later he could be the eighth point guard selected in the first round behind three other Cousy Award finalists and four other (mostly younger) guards.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).