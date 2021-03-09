UIpurdue

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11), Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in the second half of their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — It's awards season for college basketball, and Illinois is bound to take home its fair share once they've all been handed out.

The Big Ten announced its postseason awards late Tuesday morning with both Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn being named First Team All-Big Ten. It was the second straight honor for Dosunmu, while Cockburn, last year's Big Ten Freshman of the Year, earned All-Big Ten Third Team recognition in March 2020.

Dosunmu and Cockburn are the first pair of Illinois teammates to earn All-Big Ten First Team honors in the same season since Dee Brown and James Augustine in 2005-06. Brown, Luther Head and Deron Williams all earned first team honors the year prior in the Illini's run to the national championship game.

Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo was also named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year. He's been the spark off the Illini have needed off the bench and was rewarded for his efforts Tuesday.

Curbelo is averaging 8.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds this season. He took his game to another level when Ayo Dosunmu missed three games with a facial injury. He had a near triple-double against Nebraska and then put up 17.7 points, six rebounds and three assists per game in his final three games to end the regular season.

Trent Frazier was the fourth Illini honored Tuesday. The senior guard was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media, and he was also named to the All-Defensive Team as selected by the coaches.

Dosunmu just missed out on Big Ten Player of the Year honors, which went to Iowa senior center Luka Garza for the second consecutive season. Brown was the last Illini to claim that award, sweeping both the coaches and media picks in 2005.

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson kept up the run of big men claiming Big Ten Freshman of the Year recognition, while the Wolverines' Juwan Howard was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.

2020-21 All-Big Ten honors

First Team (media)

Kofi Cockburn, So., C, Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu, Jr., G, Illinois

Luka Garza, Sr., C, Iowa

Trayce Jackson-Davis, So., F, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, Fr., C, Michigan

First Team (coaches)

Kofi Cockburn, So., C, Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu, Jr., G, Illinois

Luka Garza, Sr., C, Iowa

E.J. Liddell, So., F, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Jr., C, Purdue

Second Team (media)

Marcus Carr, Jr., G, Minnesota

E.J. Liddell, So., F, Ohio State

Joe Wieskamp, Jr., G, Iowa

Isaiah Livers, Sr., F, Michigan

Trevion Williams, Jr., C, Purdue

Second Team (coaches)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, So., F, Indiana

Joe Wieskamp, Jr., G, Iowa

Hunter Dickinson, Fr., C, Michigan

Franz Wagner, So., G, Michigan

Isaiah Livers, Sr., G, Michigan

Third team (media)

Franz Wagner, So., G, Michigan

Aaron Henry, Jr., F, Michigan State

Duane Washington Jr., Jr., G, Ohio State

Ron Harper Jr., Jr., F, Rutgers

D'Mitrik Trice, R-Sr., G, Wisconsin

Third Team (coaches)

Marcus Carr, Jr., G, Minnesota

Aaron Henry, Jr., F, Michigan State

Duane Washington Jr., Jr., G, Ohio State

Ron Harper Jr., Jr., F, Rutgers

D'Mitrik Trice, R-Sr., G, Wisconsin

Honorable mention (media)

Trent Frazier, Sr., G, Illinois

Jordan Bohannon, Sr., G, Iowa

C.J. Fredrick, So., G, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Jr., G, Maryland

Darryl Morsell, Sr., G, Maryland

Aaron Wiggins, Jr., G, Maryland

Teddy Allen, Jr., G, Nebraska

John Harrar, Sr., C, Penn State

Myreon Jones, Jr., G, Penn State

Myles Johnson, Jr., C, Rutgers

Jacob Young, Sr., G, Rutgers

Honorable mention (coaches)

Trent Frazier, Sr., G, Illinois

Jordan Bohannon, Sr., G, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Jr., G, Maryland

Aaron Wiggins, Jr., G, Maryland

Geo Baker, Sr., G, Rutgers

Scott Richey's All-Big Ten ballot

First Team

Ayo Dosunmu, Jr., G, Illinois

Franz Wagner, So., G, Michigan

E.J. Liddell, So., F, Ohio State

Kofi Cockburn, So., C, Illinois

Luka Garza, Sr., C, Iowa

Second Team

Joe Wieskamp, Jr., G, Iowa

Isaiah Livers, Sr., F, Michigan

Trayce Jackson-Davis, So., F, Indiana

Trevion Williams, Jr., C, Purdue

Hunter Dickinson, Fr., C, Michigan

Third Team

Marcus Carr, R-Jr., G, Minnesota

Duane Washington Jr., Jr., G, Ohio State

Aaron Henry, Jr., F, Michigan State

Ron Harper Jr., Jr., F, Rutgers

Micah Potter, R-Sr., C, Wisconsin

All-Freshman Team (coaches)

Andre Curbelo, G, Illinois

Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

Hunter Dickinson, C, Michigan

Zach Edey, C, Purdue

Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

 

Trent Frazier, Sr., G, Illinois

Darryl Morsell, Sr., G, Maryland

Aaron Henry, Jr., F, Michigan State

Jamari Wheeler, Sr., G, Penn State

Myles Johnson, Jr., C, Rutgers

Player of the Year: Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Freshman of the Year: Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Coach of the Year: Juwan Howard, Michigan

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

