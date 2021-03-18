CHAMPAIGN — It's a consensus. Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are among the top 10 players in the country.
The Illinois duo received another round of All-American honors Thursday from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Dosunmu was a First Team pick, with Cockburn a Second Team selection.
That's how it's gone all month. The NABC All-American honors follow similar awards from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, USA Today, the Associated Press and Sporting News. Dosunmu has been a consensus First Team selection, while Cockburn has earned repeated Second Team honors.
Dosunmu, USA Today's National Player of the Year, is also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award and Bob Cousy Point Guard Award. Cockburn is on the Wooden Award ballot, too, in addition to being a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which is presented to the top center in the country.
Dosunmu is averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists and is the first player since Ohio State's Evan Turner in 2009-10 and just fourth since 1993 to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. His pair of triple-doubles in the regular season meant he joined Michigan State's Magic Johnson as the only players in Big Ten history with multiple triple-doubles in conference play.
Cockburn leads the nation in dunks and is the only player in the NCAA averaging at least 15 points (17.6 ppg) and nine rebounds (9.6 rpg) while also shooting at least 65 percent from the field. The Illini 7-footer is second nationally with 16 double-doubles.