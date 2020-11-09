Ayo Dosunmu practice

Ayo Dosunmu goes up for a shot during Illinois men’s basketball practice last week at the Ubben Basketball Complex in Champaign. The Illini junior guard will receive plenty of preseason recognition before the season is set to start Nov. 25.

 Kelsea Ansfield/Illinois athletics
Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn option for another season of college basketball raised the floor and ceiling for Illinois basketball in 2020-21. The Illini duo both being named to the preseason All-Big Ten team Monday illustrates why.

Dosunmu was one of two unanimous selections for preseason All-Big Ten honors along with Iowa center Luka Garza, who was named preseason player of the year. Garza was is also the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, having claimed the honor following the 2019-20 season.

Cockburn was one of just two underclassmen on the preseason All-Big Ten team as selected by conference media members. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis was the other. The rest of the preseason All-Big Ten team included Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, Michigan State's Aaron Henry, Minnesota's Marcus Carr, Purdue's Trevion Williams, Rutgers' Geo Baker and Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers.

Our Scott Richey was one of the voting media members. His full ballot:

  • Luka Garza, Iowa
  • Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
  • Marcus Carr, Minnesota
  • Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
  • Franz Wagner, Michigan
  • Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
  • Myreon Jones, Penn State
  • Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
  • Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin
  • Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).