CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn option for another season of college basketball raised the floor and ceiling for Illinois basketball in 2020-21. The Illini duo both being named to the preseason All-Big Ten team Monday illustrates why.
Dosunmu was one of two unanimous selections for preseason All-Big Ten honors along with Iowa center Luka Garza, who was named preseason player of the year. Garza was is also the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, having claimed the honor following the 2019-20 season.
Cockburn was one of just two underclassmen on the preseason All-Big Ten team as selected by conference media members. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis was the other. The rest of the preseason All-Big Ten team included Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, Michigan State's Aaron Henry, Minnesota's Marcus Carr, Purdue's Trevion Williams, Rutgers' Geo Baker and Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers.
Our Scott Richey was one of the voting media members. His full ballot:
- Luka Garza, Iowa
- Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
- Marcus Carr, Minnesota
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
- Franz Wagner, Michigan
- Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Myreon Jones, Penn State
- Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
- Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin
- Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers