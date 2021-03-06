uinorthwestern
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) leave the floor at the end of the game in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb.16, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Illinois officially has two of the top 15 players in the country. Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn were placed on the national ballot for the John R. Wooden Award on Saturday, joining 13 other players in the hunt for one of several national player of the year honors.

Illinois is one of three teams with multiple players on the final 15-player ballot. Villanova (Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl) and Gonzaga (Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme) are also well represented. Dosunmu and Cockburn were also two of six Big Ten players on the ballot, which is the most of any conference.

Dosunmu, who has missed Illinois’ last three games with a facial injury and concussion, is the first player to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists since Ohio State’s Evan Turner in 2009-10. Dosunmu is also a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy and a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award.

Cockburn ranks second nationally with 15 double-doubles and is one of just two high major players in the country averaging at least 15 points and 10 rebounds. The 7-foot, 285-pounder is also a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year finalist.

Wooden Award national ballot

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky

Jared Butler, Baylor

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Luka Garza, Iowa

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

E.J. Liddell, Ohio Stat

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

