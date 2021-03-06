COLUMBUS, Ohio — Illinois officially has two of the top 15 players in the country. Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn were placed on the national ballot for the John R. Wooden Award on Saturday, joining 13 other players in the hunt for one of several national player of the year honors.
Illinois is one of three teams with multiple players on the final 15-player ballot. Villanova (Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl) and Gonzaga (Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme) are also well represented. Dosunmu and Cockburn were also two of six Big Ten players on the ballot, which is the most of any conference.
Dosunmu, who has missed Illinois’ last three games with a facial injury and concussion, is the first player to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists since Ohio State’s Evan Turner in 2009-10. Dosunmu is also a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy and a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award.
Cockburn ranks second nationally with 15 double-doubles and is one of just two high major players in the country averaging at least 15 points and 10 rebounds. The 7-foot, 285-pounder is also a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year finalist.
Wooden Award national ballot
Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
Jared Butler, Baylor
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Luka Garza, Iowa
Collin Gillespie, Villanova
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
E.J. Liddell, Ohio Stat