CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu might not have competed all of his unfinished business in his second season at Illinois, but the 6-foot-5 guard sure got close. Dosunmu helped turn the Illini program around, going from 21 losses in his freshman year to 21 wins as a sophomore.
The next step? Finding out where he stands at the next level.
April 15, 2020
Dosunmu announced Wednesday afternoon that he was declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft, joining teammate Kofi Cockburn in doing so. And like Cockburn, Dosunmu has not hired an agent, leaving the door open for him to possibly return to Illinois for another season. The current deadline to make that decision is June 3.
Dosunmu earned First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2019-20 in leading Illinois to a 21-10 record and fourth place finish in the conference. He averaged a team-high 16.6 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
I L L pic.twitter.com/QkKzX8y6gA— Mr WhyNotMe (@AyoDos_11) April 15, 2020