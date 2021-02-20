MINNEAPOLIS — Ayo Dosunmu received a few last congratulations from his teammates before walking the first four steps into the north Williams Arena stands for his postgame interview with the FOX broadcast team of Brandon Gaudin and former Illini Stephen Bardo.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman took the opportunity to snap a photo of Dosunmu standing among the cardboard cutouts in the stands. The 56 Minnesota fans in attendance slowly made their way to the exits.
Dosunmu’s postgame interviews on FOX have become a bit of a Saturday tradition this month. The reason was the same as it was two weeks ago after Illinois dispatched Wisconsin at State Farm Center.
Dosunmu’s final line in No. 5 Illinois’ 94-63 victory read like this: 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Another triple-double, his second in two weeks and a new program record.
The reality of a season played during a global pandemic, of course, made for a rather low-key celebration to a rather significant achievement.
Within five minutes of the final horn, Williams Arena was nearly empty. Remarkably quiet.
With just the echoes of a locker room celebration for the Illini (16-5, 12-3 Big Ten) making their way from the bowels of the nearly 100-year-old venue to the upper level.
Because Dosunmu’s triple-double and a Big Ten road win were equally worth celebrating.
“I’m just excited,” Dosunmu said. “We want more. This is nowhere near where we want to end up at. We want more success. We want championships, of course, but it’s always good to come in here and beat a well-coached team.
“They were 13-1 (at home) prior to this game. They beat Ohio State, Iowa Michigan — the top premier teams in our league. They beat them here. We knew we had to come out the right way to get this win.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood had to balance his team’s growing blowout with Dosunmu’s pursuit of another triple-double. His staff kept him apprised of where the junior guard stood, with a few more rebounds the last hurdle.
Underwood also didn’t want to give off the impression he was trying to run up the score on the Gophers (13-10, 6-10).
“He had about a minute at the under four (timeout) to try and get it, and if he didn’t, he was coming out,” Underwood said.
Dosunmu wound up getting a bonus minute, pulling down his 10th rebound with 2:08 to play. A rebound that reset the Illinois record books. Peoria natives Mark Smith and Sergio McClain boasted the only two triple-doubles in program history until two weeks ago. Now Dosunmu stands alone with two all of his own.
“I think it happens when good players play on good teams,” Underwood said. “You can’t go achieve a triple-double if you don’t have guys making shots and don’t have other guys executing and don’t have unselfishness. It’s easy to go out and score a lot points. You usually look and see those guys have no assists.
“Describing Ayo, it’s winner, and that’s all caps, every letter. It’s doing whatever it takes to win. It is very unique, but I think it goes hand in hand with a really good player playing on a good team with a bunch of great teammates.”
A second triple-double in as many weeks only further strengthens Dosunmu’s candidacy for Big Ten and national player of the year honors. Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said Dosunmu has made that case since last season.
Underwood had an even stronger opinion.
“Damn, I don’t know who’s any better,” the Illinois coach said. “I know guys have more publicity and more marketing and more this and that, but the numbers don’t lie and the productivity doesn’t lie and the winning doesn’t lie. I have no idea who in the hell anybody thinks is any better than him right now.”
Dosunmu’s triple-double was still just part of a 31-point road win. Illinois spent plenty of time this week discussing how good Minnesota was at home. That those 13 wins had come against some of the best the Big Ten had to offer.
It materialized in one of Illinois’ best overall performances to date in a season with some significant wins — and now seven in a row overall. There’s a sense of urgency at this point of the season.
“It’s February,” Frazier said. “That’s what it’s going to take right now. We’ve got to be able to close out games right now and come in every game with the mindset of the NCAA tournament — win or go home. We’re very cautious of paying attention to details. Everyone has laser focus, and everyone is going out there and playing as hard as they can for 40 minutes.”