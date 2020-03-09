CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu has been at his best in Big Ten play. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard has knocked down clutch shot after clutch shot. Chased down rebounds. Gotten his teammates involved with pinpoint passing.
Dosunmu was rewarded for his consistent level of play Monday by earning All-Big Ten First Team honors from the media, which made him the first Illini to hit achieve that since Demetri McCamey in 2010.
Dosunmu was a second team pick by the Big Ten coaches, with Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. their pick for the first team. The media and coaches all agreed on Iowa's Luka Garza, Maryland's Jalen Smith, Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Penn State's Lamar Stevens
Dosunmu is averaging career highs in points (16.6 ppg), rebounds (4.3 rpg) and assists (3.3 apg), while shooting 48.4 percent from the field, 29.6 percent from three-point range and 75.5 percent at the free throw line. What Dosunmu's numbers don't show are his intangibles like his game winners at Wisconsin, Michigan and Penn State and the other late game situations where he's thrived.