CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu has lived up to the expectations that come with being a preseason All-American. Doing so has now led to some in-season honors, too.
Dosunmu was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, sharing the honor with Iowa center Luka Garza. It's the second player of the week honor for Dosunmu dating back to this past February, and now pairs with his two freshman of the week awards in 2018-19.
Dosunmu averaged 27 points and 8.5 rebounds in two games last week while shooting 61.3 percent from the field and 83.3 percent at the free throw line. Dosunmu had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Illinois' win against then-No. 10 Duke and scored a career high 36 points in Saturday's Braggin' Rights loss to Missouri. Dosunmu's 36-point effort was a new Illinois record for the rivalry game and doubled as the fifth most in a single game nationally this season.
Garza averaged 24.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in three Iowa wins last week. The Hawkeyes remained unbeaten with wins against North Carolina, Iowa State and Northern Illinois.
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson was also honored Monday as Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The Wolverines' 7-footer averaged 19 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 blocks in wins against Toledo and Penn State.