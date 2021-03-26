CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu claimed his first national player of the year honor before Illinois’ NCAA tournament run. He could still win three more after his inclusion Friday among the five finalists for the Wooden Award.
Dosunmu is up against a similar same cast of candidates for the Wooden Award, with Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Baylor’s Jared Butler, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Iowa’s Luka Garza also still in the running. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Illini junior guard is also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and the Oscar Robertson Trophy.
Part of Friday’s honors included Wooden Award All-American selections for both Dosunmu and teammate Kofi Cockburn. Dosunmu has been a consensus First Team All-American, while Cockburn has collected mostly Second Team All-American honors.
Dosunmu and Cockburn played pivotal roles in Illinois’ resurgence as one of the top teams in the country in 2020-21 despite an unexpected early exit in the NCAA tournament. The Illini posted a 24-7 record, checked in at No. 2 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season and won a Big Ten tournament championship en route to claiming a No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.
Dosunmu’s return for his junior season lived up to nearly every expectation. He elevated his game in multiple areas — becoming the first player since Evan Turner in 2009-10 to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists — and boosted his NBA draft stock in the process.
Cockburn’s breakout sophomore season was just as important. The Illini 7-footer set new career highs in scoring and rebounding. He was also the only player in the country to average at least 15 points and shoot at least 65 percent from the field.