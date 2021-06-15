CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu’s status as a potential first-round pick made his inclusion in the 2021 NBA draft combine a rather straightforward expectation.
The former Illinois guard will, in fact, participate in the combine, set to run June 21-27 in Chicago, with the full list of invitees released Tuesday.
Dosunmu enters the 2021 NBA draft having earned consensus First Team All-American honors this past season with the Illini.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard was even named USA Today’s national player of the year after averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists and leading Illinois to a 24-7 record and Big Ten tournament title.
Dosunmu, who projects as a late first-round pick, will get a chance to improve his draft stock next week in his hometown. The combine, which will be held at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis Chicago, will give Dosunmu and the other participants the opportunity to impress NBA scouts, coaches and executives on and off the court.
The combine will include team interviews, five-on-five games, drills, measurements and medicals. Every NBA organization can have 10 personnel members attend the on-court portion, while six people will be allowed to attend the in-person interviews ahead of the July 29 draft.
Dosunmu was one of five players with Big Ten ties invited to this year’s combine. Also scheduled to participate are Iowa’s Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, Michigan State’s Aaron Henry and Michigan’s Isaiah Livers. A total of 69 players were invited, with the potential for a small number of additional players added after the G League Elite Camp starting Friday in Chicago.