CHAMPAIGN — Bobby Marks spent time with Ayo Dosunmu during this year’s pre-draft process.
The Illinois guard was one of about 40 draft prospects that Marks, an NBA front office insider for ESPN, met with in advance of the draft to help them prepare for draft interviews and provide insight on the process at large.
Dosunmu was kind of an old hand at the whole thing. A year earlier, Dosunmu interviewed with 28 of the 30 NBA organizations before ultimately withdrawing from the draft and returning for a third season at Illinois that saw the 6-foot-5 guard become a consensus First Team All-American.
The book on Dosunmu was already out.
“There’s not much more he can do,” Marks told The News-Gazette. “There’s three years of tape. There’s a year of draft workouts and countless interviews that he’s already gone on. We’ll see what happens. We’ll see if he kind of falls into that same narrative of teams bypassing an older player to go out and try to draft an 18- or 19-year-old.”
The 21-year-old Dosunmu will find out where basketball takes him next during Thursday’s NBA draft. Not one of the 20 draft prospects invited to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., for the draft, Dosunmu will follow it from Chicago surrounded by family and friends.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood will be there, too.
“You’re talking childhood dreams,” Underwood said Wednesday afternoon. “You’re obviously talking about a financial reward. It becomes a pretty emotional moment. You want good things to happen to good people. That’s what makes that event so, so, so special.
“I describe Ayo as the ultimate winner. That’s all he’s done — in high school and helping us play a major role in building this. His best days are in front of him. Good things should happen to good people, and good things should happen to those who work really hard. Ayo’s going to be rewarded for that. He’s a wonderful young man from a wonderful family. I’m excited to be up there and be with him (Thursday) and help him celebrate what I hope will be a very long and healthy pro career.”
This year’s draft is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
If the most common projection hold with Dosunmu slotted in somewhere in the final 10 picks of the first round, he should learn his fate by approximately 9 p.m.
A third season at Illinois propelled Dosunmu into the national college basketball conversation and, consequently, potential first-round pick status. It also could be the factor that pushes him toward the end of the first round or, worst-case scenario, into the early second round. Either way, he’ll be the first Illini picked in the NBA draft since the Trail Blazers selected Meyers Leonard with the 12th pick in the 2012 draft.
And despite winning the Bob Cousy Award as the top point guard in college basketball, he’s not projected to hear his name called early.
“He’s kind of overlooked,” Marks said. “When you’re drafting, we all want to draft on potential. Who’s the next Giannis (Antetokounmpo) out there? Who’s the next guy that isn’t ready to play right now but could be an all-star four years from now? It’s OK to hit singles and doubles in the draft.
“It’s OK to get the Malcolm Brogdons and Draymond Greens of the world. I kind of see him in that light as an older player — a three-year player — who could probably come in and play right now compared to maybe some players that are going to be picked ahead of him.”
Marks’ view of Dosunmu is is line with some of his ESPN colleagues. Particularly when it comes to the Chicago native’s ability to get on the court right away.
“He was a guy we had as a one-and-done coming out of high school,” ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz told The News-Gazette. “He didn’t fall victim to that. He went back to school, and he improved. You could make the argument he’s still a fringe first-round pick, but he’s definitely ready to contribute wherever he goes. I think a contender type of team — playoff teams — who value the things that he does are going to be attracted to him. He’s going to be able to fit right away from a preparation standpoint and a coachability standpoint.”
Schmitz conducted a virtual ESPN Film Session with Dosunmu leading into the draft.
He left it impressed by Dosunmu’s basketball IQ and ability to reflect on mistakes and ways to improve his game. It’s a maturity at least partially rooted in that third and final season in Champaign.
Schmitz argued Dosunmu was one of the most improved players in the country the past couple years. That improvement would have happened anywhere, but Dosunmu helped himself by doing so with the Illini. It simply drew more eyeballs.
“We used to look at the G League or other things as kind of a detriment,” ESPN college basketball and draft analyst Jay Bilas told The News-Gazette. “If you go into the draft and go to the G League, that’s some kind of problem. It’s not. You can develop at a really high level in the G League and develop really quickly. It’s just you’re developing further out of view than college.
“College, all our eyeballs are on that. Ayo coming back and playing the role that he did and having that extra year — whether it was in college, the G League or whenever — was really helpful to his development and his maturity as a player. I certainly thought much higher of him last year than I did the year before, and my guess is after another couple years, I’ll think he’s even better in continuing to watch him.”
In another year, Bilas could see Dosunmu as a late lottery pick.
Bilas still sees that type of value in the Illinois guard even if he winds up sliding into the 20s or beyond.
“Ayo was arguably the best point guard in college basketball last year during the regular season,” Bilas said. “He’s still the same player. He’s a guy that averaged 20 (points) a game and five assists. He’s a creator. He’s got a really good first step. He can handle the ball and separate a little bit and is a good isolation player and fantastic in transition. He’s got a really good motor and plays hard at both ends. I think he’s got value in this draft. Really good value.”