CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu had a succinct answer about whether or not he felt like he was pressing offensively.
There was no equivocation from the Illinois sophomore. No hemming. Or hawing. Just a clear, simple response.
“No.”
That’s not to say Dosunmu is content with his performance so far this season heading into Wednesday’s 8 p.m. tip at State Farm Center against No. 5 Michigan (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten). The 6-foot-5 guard is Illinois’ second-leading scorer at 15 points per game through nine games — a mere 0.4 points per game behind freshman center Kofi Cockburn (15.4).
The Chicago native does lead the Illini (6-3, 0-1) with 12 steals and is second behind Andres Feliz with 31 assists.
Dosunmu’s game-to-game production, though, has been a bit inconsistent. The biggest culprit? His jump shot. Dosunmu’s overall field goal percentage and free throw percentage are both up this season, yet he’s shooting just 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.
“There’s always room for improvement,” Dosunmu said. “I always grade myself on how I’m playing, but, at the end of the day, I just want to win. I leave that stuff for the offseason at the end of the year. I always tell myself it’s a marathon, not a sprint. We’re (nine) games in. Of course I know I can play better, and I will play better. That’s all I can say.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has had a regular refrain regarding Dosunmu since the former five-star guard and top-30 prospect arrived in Champaign in the summer of 2018. He doesn’t worry about Dosunmu.
“I think Ayo’s fine,” Underwood said. “I think Ayo works hard enough that he doesn’t feel like he has to press or do anything else. ... The one thing I don’t worry about is a really good player that has a bad game.”
“Bad” is subjective, of course, when it comes to defining Dosunmu’s performance. He has three 20-point games this season. Also three where he finished with just nine, as he did Saturday in Illinois’ 59-58 loss at No. 3 Maryland.
Dosunmu was 4 of 12 from the field against the Terrapins. Made a three-pointer — just his 10th of the year — and missed two more. He also rebounded better than he had since the season opener and added three assists and two steals.
“I just want to come out and try to lead, try to be aggressive,” Dosunmu said. “Try to lead the team and make the right basketball plays. Come out and play the way I know how to play. If my shot’s not falling, keep going. Keep attacking. Any shot I shoot, I’ve practiced that. I get a lot of reps at it over the summer. If they’re not falling, just keep working and get more reps in.”
Dosunmu has taken his role as a leader on this Illinois team seriously. A poor first half like the Illini had against Miami, he said, was his responsibility to prevent. He took that to heart in the prep for the Maryland game, and Illinois had the third-ranked Terrapins on the ropes in the first 20 minutes.
“We all have to play with a little more urgency offensively and defensively,” Dosunmu said. “Being a leader on the team, that’s one of my jobs.”