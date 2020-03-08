CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu lingered at mid-court Sunday night at State Farm Center applauding the Illinois men’s basketball fans that had spent the last two hours in a deafening roar cheering him and his teammates on in their regular season finale against Iowa.
Permanent smile on his face.
Following a postgame TV interview, Dosunmu made his way past the Orange Krush for high five after high five and stopped only at his family for celebratory hugs before making his way though the tunnel and to the Illinois locker room.
If it was Dosunmu’s last game at State Farm Center — something he has declined to discuss just yet — he was enjoying every moment. Easier to do when it came on the heels of a 78-76 victory against Iowa in front of another sellout crowd of 15,544.
Dosunmu returned to Illinois for his sophomore season with “unfinished business” yet complete. That job’s not quite finished yet — the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments are still to come — but beating the Hawkeyes was another step in that direction.
The win meant No. 23 Illinois (21-10, 13-7 Big Ten) went from a program record 21 losses a year ago to 21 wins this season. It also locked up a double bye in the Big Ten tournament, carving out at least a shorter path to a potential conference tournament title.
Dosunmu, of course, was at the heart of Illinois’ win against No. 18 Iowa (20-11, 11-9). The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard led the Illini with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. His ability in the open court helped Illinois build a double-digit lead in the second half, and his ability to come through in the clutch made a difference when the Hawkeyes rallied.
“It was a fun feeling,” Dosunmu said. “I just wanted to make a play for my team.”
Dosunmu came through in the clutch — again — for Illinois. His 15-footer over Iowa guard Bakari Evelyn gave the Illini a four-point lead with 31 seconds to play.
“Certain guys have it,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “He’s got it. I think you’ve got to give him credit for making that shot. He’s done it all year long.
“Ayo is a year older. He was really good last year, but I think this year he’s, as most people would have expected, taken it to another level.”
Sunday was just the latest in what’s become a rather lengthy list of clutch shots in the final minutes this season for Dosunmu. He’s had true game winners in road wins at Wisconsin and Michigan in addition to the slew of late game moments when the ball has been in his hands and he’s delivered.
“Find anybody who’s better,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Find anybody who’s made more game winners — impacted a team, impacted a program. We were a shell of ourselves the game we played without him. He’s been absolutely as good — at both ends of the court — as any guard in this league.”
Dosunmu was flirting with a potential triple-double around the midway point of the second half. His passing and rebounding was just as important as is scoring.
“That’s not a surprise for me,” Illinois sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. “The work Ayo puts in, he’s been a great, great leader. We all see the scoring, but all the other things — rebounding the ball, diving on the floor, passing — have been really great.”
Dosunmu’s shot over Evelyn was like several others he’s hit this season, including his game winner over Zavier Simpson in Ann Arbor, Mich. While professional basketball has become all three-pointers and layups or dunks, Dosunmu’s elevated his game to three-level scorer status as a serious mid-range threat.
It’s an area of his game he’s worked on. An area he’s shown serious improvement. Dosunmu shot just 26.5 percent on mid-range jumpers last season. This year he’s up to 37.7 percent.
“Ayo’s a different guy, and I mean that in every possible positive format I can come up with,” Underwood said. “He lives that for. He lives to play with a chip on his shoulder. People told him out of high school he couldn’t shoot. People told him he wasn’t strong enough.
“Whatever the case, all Ayo does is go work to prove them wrong. That’s the way he was raised. He spends a ton of time in the gym — maybe more than any player I have coached and been around. Tell him he can’t do something — show him some numbers — and he’s going to go prove you wrong because he’s going to work at it.”