CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu was named USA Today’s National Player of the Year on Wednesday as part of the publication All-American First Team, adding to a laundry list of postseason awards for the Illinois guard.
Dosunmu has also earned First Team All-Americans honors from Sporting News, the Associated Press and the United States Basketball Writers Association this month. The latest from the USBWA also came Thursday.
The Illinois junior is also a finalist for two more player of the year awards in the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy. Not to mention Dosunmu’s finalist status for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.
Dosunmu, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, helped lead Illinois to a 23-6 record, a Big Ten tournament championship and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Illini play Drexel in the first round at 12:15 p.m. Friday at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
Dosunmu is averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season while shooting 48.8 percent from the field overall, 38.8 percent from three-point range and 78.2 percent at the free throw line. The Chicago native is the first college basketball player to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists since Ohio State’s Evan Turner in the 2009-10 season.
Wednesday also marked two more honors for Illinois sophomore Kofi Cockburn. The 7-foot center was named a Second Team All-American by both USA Today and the USBWA, which makes for four such honors after also earning second team status from the AP and Sporting News.
Cockburn has set career highs in multiple areas in his breakout sophomore season. He’s averaging 17.6 points and 9.6 rebounds and shooting 65.5 percent heading into the NCAA tournament.