CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu's name is already scattered throughout Illinois' record book, and it will only become more prominent by the time his Illini career is finished.
Dosunmu carved out a rather significant place for himself in Illinois history Tuesday, becoming first ever Illini to earn Associated Press All-American First Team honors. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard was joined on the First Team by Iowa's Luka Garza, Baylor's Jared Butler, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham and Gonzaga's Corey Kispert.
Garza was the lone unanimous selection. Dosunmu appeared on 59 of 63 ballots for the First Team.
Dosunmu, a unanimous All-Big Ten selection earlier this month, is averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season. He's the first player since Ohio State's Evan Turner in 2009-10 to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn was also honored Tuesday with AP All-American Second Team honors. The Illini 7-footer, who as also an All-Big Ten selection, is averaging 17.6 points and 9.6 rebounds this season.
Associated Press All-Americans
First Team
Jared Butler, Jr., G, Baylor
Cade Cunningham, Fr., G, Oklahoma State
Ayo Dosunmu, Jr., G, Illinois
Luka Garza, Sr., C, Iowa
Corey Kispert, Sr., G, Gonzaga
Second Team
Kofi Cockburn, So., C, Illinois
Hunter Dickinson, Fr., C, Michigan
Evan Mobley, Fr., C, USC
Drew Timme, So., F, Gonzaga
Jalen Suggs, Fr., G, Gonzaga
Third Team
Chris Duarte, So., G, Oregon
Quentin Grimes, Jr., G, Houston
Herb Jones, Sr., F, Alabama
Cameron Krutwig, Sr., C, Loyola Chicago
Davion Mitchell, Jr., G, Baylor
Honorable Mention (alphabetical order)
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts; Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga; Alex Barcello, BYU; Scottie Barnes, Florida State; Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky; James Bouknight, Connecticut; Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh; Derek Culver, West Virginia; Antoine Davis, Detroit; Kendrick Davis, SMU; David Duke, Providence; Collin Gillespie, Villanova; Raiquan Gray, Florida State; Sam Hauser, Virginia; Jay Huff, Virginia; Nah’Shon Hyland, Virginia Commonwealth; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Andrew Jones, Texas; Carlik Jones, Louisville; EJ Liddell, Ohio State; Isaiah Livers, Michigan; Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall; Jaquori McLaughlin, UC Santa Barbara; Tre Mann, Florida; Remy Martin, Arizona State; Miles McBride, West Virginia; Mac McClung, Texas Tech; Matt Mitchell, San Diego State; Moses Moody, Arkansas; Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt; Neemias Queta, Utah State; Austin Reaves, Oklahoma; Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova; Jaden Shackelford, Alabama; Terry Taylor, Austin Peay; MaCio Teague, Baylor; Cameron Thomas, LSU; Franz Wagner, Michigan; Trevion Williams, Purdue; McKinley Wright IV, Colorado; Moses Wright, Georgia Tech; Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton.