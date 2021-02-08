CHAMPAIGN — The month of February has belonged to Ayo Dosunmu. The Illinois guard earned his second straight Big Ten Player of the Week honor Monday and fifth of his career after helping the Illini to a 2-0 week. He was also named the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Player of the Week by the Atlanta Tipoff Club
Both of Dosunmu's honors were mostly rooted in his performance in Saturday's 75-60 win against Wisconsin. That's where the 6-foot-5 junior guard posted his first career triple-double — and third in program history — with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists against the Badgers.
The last triple-double in the Big Ten came on Jan. 13, 2016, with then Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle putting up 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. The last triple-double with 20-plus points was also the Buckeyes after D'Angelo Russell had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists also against Rutgers on Feb. 8, 2015.
Dosunmu's triple-double followed what was arguably his roughest performance of the 2020-21 season after he posted just 10 points and six rebounds in a road win at Indiana. Dosunmu fouled out in that game, which was also a career first.
Illinois, which climbed to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25, snapped two losing streaks last week. The win at Indiana was the Illini's first in Bloomington, Ind., in 11 years, and the home win against Wisconsin was the first in 10 years.