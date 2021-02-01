UIiowa
Buy Now

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) looks to go under Iowa's center Luka Garza's (55) arm during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, January 29, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu tapped into his inner All-American on Friday against Iowa. His game-high (and highly efficient) 25 points led the way for the Illini in their 80-75 victory.

That performance led to Dosunmu earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors Monday. It's his fourth total award and third this season.

Dosunmu's 25-point performance gave him 10 games with at least 20 points this season. Only Iowa senior center Luka Garza has more 20-point games this season with 12.

Dosunmu is the only Big Ten player in the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. He's just the third to do so since the 1992-93 season, joining Ohio State's Evan Turner and Indiana's Brian Evans.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos