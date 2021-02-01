CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu tapped into his inner All-American on Friday against Iowa. His game-high (and highly efficient) 25 points led the way for the Illini in their 80-75 victory.
That performance led to Dosunmu earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors Monday. It's his fourth total award and third this season.
Dosunmu's 25-point performance gave him 10 games with at least 20 points this season. Only Iowa senior center Luka Garza has more 20-point games this season with 12.
Dosunmu is the only Big Ten player in the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. He's just the third to do so since the 1992-93 season, joining Ohio State's Evan Turner and Indiana's Brian Evans.