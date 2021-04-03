CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu didn’t hit all the goals he set for himself when he decided to return to Illinois for his junior season, but checked off some big ones.
The latest?
Dosunmu was named the Bob Cousy Award winner Saturday, claiming his status as the top point guard in the country. The Illini junior beat out Baylor’s Jared Butler, Goznaga’s Jalen Suggs, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Villanova’s Collin Gillespie for the honor.
The Bob Cousy Award has been presented annually since 2004. Dosunmu is now the second Illini guard to win — Dee Brown took it home in 2006 — and just third from the Big Ten. Michigan’s Trey Burke also won in 2013.
Saturday’s honor is the latest in a season full of them for Dosunmu. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard was a unanimous All-Big Ten selection and a consensus First Team All-American. The Chicago native was also named USA Today’s National Player of the Year.
Dosunmu finished the 2020-21 season averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, while shooting 49 percent overall, 39 percent from three-point range and 78 percent at the free throw line in helping Illinois go 24-7, win the Big Ten tournament championship and reach the second round of the NCAA tournament. Dosunmu was the first player to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists since Ohio State’s Evan Turner in 2009-10.