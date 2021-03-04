ui wisconsin
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) sits alone and he is interviewed on the radio in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu's pursuit of multiple national player of the year honors remains strong despite missing the last three Illinois games with a facial injury and concussion. The Illini junior guard was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith College Player of the Year Trophy on Thursday.

Dosunmu is also a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award and was one of 20 players included on a late season watch list for the Wooden Award. The latter is another national player of the year honor.

Dosunmu is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. He's also the first to hit the mark since Ohio State's Evan Turner did so in 2009-10 when he was named Associated Press Player of the Year and won the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy.

Dosunmu, who is averaging 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, joined former Michigan State star Magic Johnson as now the only two players in Big Ten history with multiple triple-doubles in conference play.

Dosunmu had the third triple-double in Illinois history with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in a win against then No. 19 Wisconsin on Feb. 6. Two weeks later he put up the fourth triple-double in program history with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a win at Minnesota on Feb. 20.

Naismith Trophy Semifinalists

Jared Butler, Baylor

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Luka Garza, Iowa

Quentin Grimes, Houston

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Evan Mobley, USC

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

