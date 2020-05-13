CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu followed up his breakout freshman season with an even better sophomore campaign in 2019-20. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard not only saw his production increase across the board, but he also came through — repeatedly — with clutch shot after clutch shot to guide Illinois to a bounce back 21-10 season.
The sum total of Dosunmu's accomplishments saw him claim Dike Eddleman Male Athlete of the Year honors Wednesday. Dosunmu is the first Illinois basketball player to win the award since Deron Williams in 2005 and the 14th total. Eddleman won it twice (before it bore his name), and both Andy Phillip and Dave Scholz were also multi-year winners.
Ayo Dosunmu is the Dike Eddleman Male Athlete of the Year! Congratulations, @AyoDos_11! #Illini | #OskeeAwards pic.twitter.com/hn9H3sNuzN— Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) May 13, 2020
Dosunmu averaged career highs in points and rebounds in his sophomore season, while matching his assist total from his freshman year in putting up 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. That production coupled with his role in Illinois' renewed success after a 12-win 2018-19 season saw Dosunmu claim All-Big Ten First Team honors.
Dosunmu has since entered his name in the 2020 NBA Draft as an early entrant along with teammate Kofi Cockburn, who was named Illinois Freshman Male Athlete of the Year on Tuesday. The Illini duo has until June 3 to decide if they'll stay in the draft or return to Illinois for another season.