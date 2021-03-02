Ayo Dosunmu has missed the last two games for No. 4 Illinois with a facial injury.
Will the potential All-American and candidate for Big Ten Player of the Year play on Tuesday night at No. 2 Michigan? Stay tuned.
Illinois arrived in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Monday afternoon and got up some shots on Tuesday morning at the Crisler Center.
Among those Illini going through a walkthrough at Michigan's home arena? Dosunmu.
Illinois posted four photos on its Twitter account on Tuesday morning from inside Crisler Center, with a photo of Dosunmu in practice gear included. It was a photo of him with his back to the camera, so it wasn't clear if he was wearing a mask like the one he unveiled last Thursday night, two days after he suffered the injury on a hard foul by Michigan State forward Mady Sissoko.
Sissoko was ejected from the Illini's 81-72 loss at Michigan State last Tuesday night after his foul on Dosunmu.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Dosunmu has averaged 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the No. 4 Illini (18-6, 14-4), who have won the last two games despite the absence of Dosunmu.