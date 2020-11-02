CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu specifically mentioned winning the Bob Cousy Award as a reason for his return to Illinois for the 2020-21 college basketball season.
Dosunmu's inclusion on the Cousy Award watch list Monday is the first step in completing that particular goal. The Cousy Award, presented annually since 2004, recognizes the top point guard in the country in honor of the former Holy Cross and Boston Celtics star.
Dosumu was one of 20 point guards on the watch list and was joined by Big Ten rivals Geo Baker (Rutgers) and D'Mitrik Trice (Wisconsin). The rest of the initial watch list included:
- Remy Martin, Arizona State
- Jared Butler, Baylor
- McKinley Wright IV, Colorado
- Marcus Zegarowski, Creighon
- Jalen Crutcher, Dayton
- Scottie Barnes, Florida State
- Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
- Marcus Garrett, Kansas
- Javonte Smart, LSU
- Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
- Colbey Ross, Pepperdine
- Fatts Russell, Rhode Island
- Jacob Gilyard, Richmond
- Bryce Aiken, Seton Hall
- Matt Coleman III, Texas
- Collin Gillespie, Villanova
- Kihei Clark, Virginia
Players can play their way on (or off) the watch list as the 2020-21 season progresses. Dosunmu was a First Team All-Big Ten selection last season after leading Illinois averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Oregon's Payton Pritchard won the Cousy Award last season, following Murray State's Ja Morant in 2019 and Villanova's Jalen Brunson in 2018. Former St. Joseph's star Jameer Nelson was the inaugural winner in 2004, and former Illini standout Dee Brown won in 2006.