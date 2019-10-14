CHAMPAIGN — The preseason honors keep rolling in for Ayo Dosunmu. The Illinois sophomore was named one of 20 watch list candidates for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award on Monday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Named in honor of former Holy Cross and Boston Celtics great Bob Cousy, the award has been given out in each of the past 16 seasons to the top point guard in Division I men's basketball. Former Illini Dee Brown was the third overall recipient in 2006.
Dosunmu, who was named a preseason All-Big Ten selection earlier this month, returns as Illinois' leading scorer (13.8 ppg). The 6-foot-5 guard was the first true freshman to lead the team in scoring in program history. Dosunmu also led the Illini in assists (3.3 apg), was second in steals (1.3 spg) and ranked third in rebounding (4.0 rpg).
Two of the last four Bob Cousy Award winners were also Illinois natives. Villanova's Jalen Brunson (Stevenson) won in 2018, and Kentucky's Tyler Ulis (Marian Cathlic) won in 2016.
Players can play their way onto and off the watch list at any point during the 2019-20 season. In addition to Dosunmu, the current list of candidates includes:
Remy Martin Jr., Arizona State
McKinley Wright IV, Colorado
Tre Jones, Duke
Andrew Nembhard, Florida
Trent Forrest, Florida State
Bryce Aiken, Harvard
Devon Dotson, Kansas
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Markus Howard, Marquette
Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
Zavier Simpson, Michigan
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Cole Anthony, North Carolina
Payton Pritchard, Oregon
Jordan Ford, Saint Mary's
Lamonte' Turner, Tennessee
Davide Moretti, Texas Tech
Marcus Evans, VCU
Kihei Clark, Virginia