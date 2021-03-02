ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Every social-media post from the official Illinois men’s basketball accounts that included photos or video received Zapruder film-level scrutiny in the 24 hours from the passionate Illini fan base leading up to Tuesday night’s showdown at Michigan.
They wanted any hint at Ayo Dosunmu’s status for the matchup between top-four teams at the Crisler Center.
Dosunmu was spotted in the 10-second video posted Monday night after the team arrived in Michigan.
Well, at least the back of his head.
Photos from Tuesday morning’s shootaround at the Crisler Center included one of Dosunmu taking a jumpshot.
The capper was a 40-second video posted just after 1 p.m. of redshirt junior forward Jacob Grandison putting the finishing touches on 25 consecutive made three-pointers during shootaround.
Except no one was discussing Grandison’s feat. Most Illinois fans paused the video at the 22-second mark where Dosunmu, wearing either a black or dark blue mask, was visible.
The social media sleuthing was for naught, though. Dosunmu was officially ruled out for Tuesday’s game approximately 90 minutes before the 6 p.m. tipoff. The facial injury and concussion he suffered a week prior in a loss at Michigan State cost him a third straight game on Tuesday night against the Wolverines.
“He’s in our (concussion) protocol,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “There’s about 10 steps to that thing that I don’t even know. I don’t do anything with that except what the doctors and the trainers tell me. (Tuesday) was the first day he’s actually done anything that’s remotely close to playing in a basketball game, and that was just a brief period of time.
“We’ll continue to monitor that process and see where it leads us. Everything is symptom based. We finally got a lot of the swelling out of his face. We’ll see where it goes as we move forward.”
Dosunmu spent Tuesday night’s 76-53 victory by the fourth-ranked Illini against the second-ranked Wolverines decked out in an all-gray sweatsuit and on the Illinois bench. He had what was nominally his seat next to assistant coach Orlando Antigua, but he spent the majority of the game on his feet next to Tyler Underwood with the Illini reserves, managers and even coaches and staff providing serious sideline energy.
Even not playing, Dosunmu brings value on the Illini bench.
“He’s a great leader,” Underwood said. “He’s a guy that thinks the game. He knows the game. He can grab guys in a timeout, those subtle whispers in their ear. He sees things he can talk about from his position since he’s been there and done that. There’s no doubt he’s a steadying influence on the bench.”
Underwood doesn’t quite go as far as calling it a good thing Illinois has played its last three games without Dosunmu, whom the Illini coach considers to be the best player in the country, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been positive outcomes. Three wins is one. Other players stepping into a bigger role and succeeding is another.
“I gained some confidence in some guys in some different areas,” the Illinois coach said. “If there’s a positive, we showed we’ve got guys who are really good players and willing to compete and step up.”