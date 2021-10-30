CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood couldn’t have scripted Friday night’s exhibition game against Indiana University (Pa.) any better.
Illinois’ first exhibition game didn’t reveal much of anything. A 101-34 victory against NAIA St. Francis meant little.
Underwood said he wanted IUP to punch his team in the mouth. Knew that the Division II power could do it, too.
Illinois pulled through in the end with a 94-79 victory. Kofi Cockburn led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds. Coleman Hawkins and Alfonso Plummer chipped in 16 points apiece.
But the way the game played out — too many turnovers, some struggles defensively, a bit of immaturity in responding to adversity — left plenty for Underwood to evaluate in the days ahead.
“We knew exactly what we were getting into,” Underwood said. An old team. An experienced team. A team that did everything we talked about in practice and pre-practice and did it to a T. (Friday) couldn’t make a coach any happier in a preseason game. If I tell you how ecstatic I am, truthfully, I cannot wait to watch the film and cannot wait until (Sunday’s) practice and Monday’s practice and the next day’s practice.”
IUP coach Joe Lombardi was pleased with the way his team went at the No. 11 Division I program in the country. He also gave Underwood credit for scheduling the Crimson Hawks.
“It takes some courage to play a team that’s going to give you a challenge,” Lombardi said. “We know no matter what he does or says to his team they’re not going to respect us as if we were the team with the ‘P’ and just ‘IU’ coming in here. We understand that. It’s just human nature. Exhibition games, sometimes the favorite has trouble getting up.”
That was evident in some of Illinois’ struggles. Andre Curbelo added 14 points and 12 assists for Illinois in the win, but he also had 10 turnovers and picked up one of two technical fouls along with Hawkins. Jacob Grandison had 13 points as the fifth Illini in double figures.
Grandison and Cockburn were Illinois’ player representatives for the postgame press conference. Neither looked thrilled about the way the Illini played.
“They shouldn’t feel very good,” Underwood said. “They should not feel very good about the way they played and the effort with which they did it. ... I’m really disappointed in our complete lack of maturity. We do that in practice. We chirp all the time in practice when managers or coaches make a call. That’s on me. I’ll get it fixed.”
★ ★ ★
The official ring ceremony and Big Ten tournament championship banner raising Friday night at State Farm Center happened without a mention of Ayo Dosunmu. The former Illinois guard wasn’t included among the recognition for the players not in attendance, which included transfers Adam Miller, Jermaine Hamlin and Edgar Padilla Jr. and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who is in G League training camp with the Denver Nuggets.
Da’Monte Williams, who sat out Friday’s game with a back injury, wound up being the last of the current players announced.
Still no mention of Dosunmu.
The payoff for the 15,544 Illinois fans in attendance came later.
Dosunmu, who made the trip south from Chicago, arrived at tipoff and was recognized solo during the second media timeout by Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones and athletic director Josh Whitman.
“We’ve got a game (Saturday), but I didn’t want to miss this,” Dosunmu said. The Chicago Bulls host the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. Saturday. “I had an event, but (Bulls’ personnel) were like, ‘This is more important.’ I think about games, practice. So many different people. So many different relationships I’ve built. This whole journey. This whole city helped me become the man I am today.”
★ ★ ★
Underwood considered Friday’s celebration of last year’s Big Ten tournament champions as the last bit of closure on what turned out to be a memorable 2020-21 season.
“That’s one of the special privileges of success,” Underwood said. “We get to go out in front of 15,500 in an exhibition game and get our rings. We did something that people get to celebrate with us. I look at it more of a celebration for our fans, as well, because they truly didn’t get to celebrate that team. It’s a little slice that they get. Everybody wants to win a ring. We talk about it. We’ll put last year behind us and start working toward a few more.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois’ trio of freshmen have a steep road ahead of them in securing playing time this season. They’d have to displace guys like Grandison or Williams, which is easier said than done.
But the effort of Luke Goode, RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski to try and do just that has caught Underwood’s attention at this point of the season.
“Those three guys spend more time — and they need to — watching film, understanding it,” Underwood said. “They dove into their deficiencies and are attacking those things head on, whether it be with (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) or whether it be with an aspect of the game. This group of guys has really committed to getting better. I like that.”
What Underwood likes the most is how competitive his freshmen trio has been in practice. Goode, in particular — who, at least for the moment — has a leg up on his fellow freshmen in the fight for playing time.
“It can be very intimidating as a freshman at 18 years old to be on the court with 23-year-olds who know what they’re doing and have been through it,” Underwood said. “You’re just going to line up and go at Trent Frazier? Really? That can be a little intimidating. Luke doesn’t back down from that. He’s pretty dialed in to it doesn’t matter who, what, where. Let’s go. I call it a good scuffle in the Pizza Hut parking lot. He’d be right there in the middle of that.”
★ ★ ★
Goode has stuck out for more than just his competitive nature and ability to knock down shots. The former four-star recruit out of Fort Wayne (Ind.) has also brought an edge to Illinois’ practices. A trash-talking edge the team has missed since Tyler Underwood has moved from walk-on guard to the Illini staff.
“Tyler is one of the all-time greatest trash talkers ever,” Brad Underwood said. “If you think I’m kidding, go ask anybody on our team, and they’ll tell you. He always stirred it up and made practice very competitive.”
Goode hasn’t quite filled those trash talking shoes completely, but he’s on his way.
“I think Luke Goode is well on his way to surpassing Tyler’s trash talking and competitive stuff,” Brad Underwood said. “I think we’re going to be OK there. It’s a matter of carrying that over with everybody and making that a fight every single day on every play.”
Illinois doesn’t quite have that edge in practice yet. There’s certainly a high level of competition on the court at Ubben Basketball Complex and State Farm Center. It hasn’t matched what last year’s team managed, but the Illini are working toward that.
“It’s definitely a point of emphasis,” Grandison said. “The season hasn’t even begun yet. To get to that level — that end of season edge that we had last year — is going to take a little bit of time gelling with new guys and understanding how everybody operates in a way. That’s the path we’re on to get there. Every day we’re trying to take one step toward having that edge and that grit we had last year.”
★ ★ ★
It’s all part of Brad Underwood’s goal this season of instilling toughness in his team.
More toughness, at least.
The Illinois coach said he doesn’t want it to sound like he’s doubting his team’s grit, but it’s just currently not at the level he wants.
“We just have another gear to get to,” Underwood said. “I’m not complacent with last year. We trickled off four or five games last year we should not have. We’re trying to get those under control with toughness, with execution.”
The Illinois players understand where Underwood is coming from. They know he’s not just looking for the most physically tough team.
“Paying attention to detail when you’re tired,” Grandison said. “Executing when you’re tired. Still being a leader when you’re tired. We all lift with Fletch every day and can move some weight, but being strong and having strong character on the floor has been an emphasis.”
Folding in three freshmen and two transfers into a group known for its toughness last season has been a focus throughout the summer and into fall.
“It’s about getting them on board mentally and letting them know everything we do out here is work, work, work,” Cockburn said. “We never settle. ... It’s about getting them on board mentally and letting them know everything we do out here is work, work, work. We never settle.”
★ ★ ★
Cockburn enters his junior season at Illinois the recipient of nearly every possible preseason honor. That includes preseason Associated Press All-American status and a pair of Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year awards.
“It means a lot,” Cockburn said. “I worked hard, and you see it paying off right now. It’s a blessing. These guys are going to continue to push me whether I’m Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year or not, but it’s always great to get that accolade.”