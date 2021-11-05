CHAMPAIGN — A nearly full State Farm Center crowd hit perhaps its highest peak when Ayo Dosunmu was honored during the first half of last Friday night’s exhibition game against Indiana University (Pa.).
Dosunmu’s appearance was a surprise for the announced crowd of 15,544. Illinois fans gobbled up tickets for the final tuneup heading into the 2021-22 season.
A sellout. For an exhibition game.
Chicago Bulls fans — and there’s certainly a crossover with the Illini fan base — have received at least a glimpse of what made Dosunmu a fan favorite in Champaign. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, early in his NBA career, has carved out an increasingly bigger role in the Bulls’ rotation. Small sample size aside, Dosunmu had the best game of his first NBA season this week. The Chicago rookie made all six of his shots, including a pair of three-pointers, added four rebounds and two assists and regularly drew the defensive assignment on two-time All-Star Jayson Tatum during Monday night’s 128-114 road win against the Boston Celtics.
Dosunmu followed up the breakout performance with what can only amount to a recruiting pitch for Illinois coach Brad Underwood. Dosunmu credited his time with the Illini and playing for Underwood and his staff for preparing him for the NBA.
“When you’re there at the level we were playing at, you learn a lot of things,” Dosunmu told reporters after the win against the Celtics. “I definitely can see why it doesn’t get lost, because when you come into the league, they’re really not teaching stuff, reiterating stuff that you should know. They’re just basically trying to polish what you should already know in the NBA.
“Me doing three years at Illinois and coming into the league, a lot of the stuff we did in training camp and a lot of the stuff we do defensively was able to translate for me faster because I was used to that at Illinois. With that and my experience and me asking a lot of the vets questions — mixing that all together — was a recipe for success.”
Dosunmu has taken advantage of the opportunity created by some injuries on the Chicago roster to play immediately. It’s not a big role for Dosunmu just yet, but he is averaging 4.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and one assist in 12.9 minutes per game. Shooting 55.6 percent from three-point range, albeit on limited attempts, has also answered a lingering question about his game.
“It’s been crazy fun,” Dosunmu said last week in his brief return to Champaign. “The pro life, I’m enjoying it — the workouts, the traveling, the games. I’m soaking up so much information and getting my body right and getting my mind right. It’s been great.”
Dosunmu has had some “rookie” moments through the Bulls’ first eight games, but he’s only received a single DNP. His play has also drawn praise from veteran guards like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine as the Bulls (6-2) look to keep their early success going at 7 p.m. Saturday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.
“It means a lot to get that respect from my veterans,” Dosunmu said. “I knew the beginning of my career, it would be ups and downs. I’ve just been trying to get better each game. I keep my head above water, never get too high and never get too low. I know better days are ahead. I also know what I’m capable of, so I just get better each day and not worry about anything else.”
The opportunity to reflect on his past success in his trip to Champaign last week, though, also meant quite a bit to Dosunmu. To see State Farm Center at capacity — for an exhibition game, no less — was what Dosunmu hoped to accomplish when he committed to Illinois back in 2017.
The Chicago native was the spark to the Illini’s revitalization — a process that yielded the Big Ten tournament title Dosunmu and his teammates were awarded rings for last Friday as the championship banner was raised to the State Farm Center rafters.
“That was my goal,” Dosunmu said. “That’s why I’m happy and why I’m excited. I want this team to be better than our team. I want this team to be one of the best because that’s how you create dynasties and that’s how you keep getting better teams. I hope that the streak continues and we keep bringing championships in.
“All the guys that were a part of (last year’s) team that helped do something special, we set the bar. We just hope that teams after us continue to strive to be better than us. That team will always be special, because we did something that hadn’t been done in a long time.”