Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) leave the floor at the end of the game in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb.16, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — The first of what should be several postseason honors arrived Tuesday morning for Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu when the junior guard was named a unanimous First Team All-American by Sporting News. Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn was also named a Second Team All-American by the publication.

Dosunmu, who is Naismith Trophy semifinalist and on the Wooden Award national ballot, is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists this season. The last to hit those marks was Ohio State's Evan Turner in the 2009-10 season. Dosunmu is also a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Cockburn is the only player in the nation averaging at least 15 points while shooting 65 percent from the field. The 7-footer ranks second in the country with 15 double-doubles this season, and he is also a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award in addition to being on the Wooden Award ballot.

Full Sporting News postseason awards

First Team All-Americans

Jared Butler, Jr., G, Baylor

Cade Cunningham, Fr., G, Oklahoma State

Ayo Dosunmu, Jr., G, Illinois

Luka Garza, Sr., C, Iowa

Corey Kispert, Sr., G, Gonzaga

Second Team All-Americans

Kofi Cockburn, So., C, Illinois

Hunter Dickinson, Fr., C, Michigan

Evan Mobley, Fr., C, USC

Jalen Suggs, Fr., G, Gonzaga

Drew Timme, So., C, Gonzaga

Third Team All-Americans

Quentin Grimes, Jr., G, Houston

Trayce Jackson-Davis, So., C, Indiana

Herb Jones, Sr., F, Alabama

Davion Mitchell, Jr., G, Baylor

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, So., F, Villanova

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

