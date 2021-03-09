CHAMPAIGN — The first of what should be several postseason honors arrived Tuesday morning for Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu when the junior guard was named a unanimous First Team All-American by Sporting News. Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn was also named a Second Team All-American by the publication.
Dosunmu, who is Naismith Trophy semifinalist and on the Wooden Award national ballot, is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists this season. The last to hit those marks was Ohio State's Evan Turner in the 2009-10 season. Dosunmu is also a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.
Cockburn is the only player in the nation averaging at least 15 points while shooting 65 percent from the field. The 7-footer ranks second in the country with 15 double-doubles this season, and he is also a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award in addition to being on the Wooden Award ballot.
Full Sporting News postseason awards
First Team All-Americans
Jared Butler, Jr., G, Baylor
Cade Cunningham, Fr., G, Oklahoma State
Ayo Dosunmu, Jr., G, Illinois
Luka Garza, Sr., C, Iowa
Corey Kispert, Sr., G, Gonzaga
Second Team All-Americans
Kofi Cockburn, So., C, Illinois
Hunter Dickinson, Fr., C, Michigan
Evan Mobley, Fr., C, USC
Jalen Suggs, Fr., G, Gonzaga
Drew Timme, So., C, Gonzaga
Third Team All-Americans
Quentin Grimes, Jr., G, Houston
Trayce Jackson-Davis, So., C, Indiana
Herb Jones, Sr., F, Alabama
Davion Mitchell, Jr., G, Baylor
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, So., F, Villanova