CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu didn’t choose his words carefully.
It would have been the easy choice.
Wednesday night’s game against Baylor isn’t any different than the three games Illinois played last week at State Farm Center.
A game is a game is a game.
Except when it’s not.
It’s not just Illinois vs. Baylor on Wednesday night. It’s No. 5 Illinois vs. No. 2 Baylor.
In the Jimmy V Classic. In, let’s say, a national primetime adjacent slot with a 9 p.m. tip on ESPN.
Dosunmu opted for an open, honest approach to his thoughts on the game. Called it a “legacy game” for the Illini.
“It’s one of those games I think in five or 10 years people will still remember it,” Dosunmu said Tuesday. “People will still be like, ‘I watched that game. I watched No. 5 Illinois play No. 2 Baylor and watched them get a win.’”
Dosunmu wasn’t over the top in discussing Wednesday’s impending top-five matchup. The Illinois junior guard was confident, sure, but in his typical cool, calm and collected way. That hasn’t stopped him, though, from spreading a particular message to his teammates.
It’s time for the fifth-ranked Illini to seize the moment at hand.
“We have a huge opportunity in front of us,” Dosunmu said. “We have the opportunity where we can go take what’s ours. We can put the whole country on notice and take what we want, take what we need. We want to be (ranked) higher. We believe we’re the best team in the country. There’s no better chance, no better way, than to show it (Wednesday) on ESPN in front of the whole world.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood finds it hard to put into words exactly what it’s like when Dosunmu is locked in at this level. Or when senior guard Trent Frazier is in the same frame of mind. It’s more a “you know it when you see it” situation.
Underwood is seeing it and knows what it means for his team.
“(Monday) in practice there wasn’t any nonsense,” Underwood said. “Everything was very matter of fact. Everything was very calculated. It’s not that they’re not that every day. It was just at a different level.
“Ayo’s pretty good when he’s in that frame of mind. Ayo’s been in a lot of big games. He relishes those. He’s got experience. He’s got confidence. That manifests itself throughout our team.”
Dosunmu is embracing Wednesday’s showdown for multiple reasons. For one, he’s well aware nothing is guaranteed during a college basketball season in a pandemic. Illinois is returning to Indianapolis just shy of nine months after its 2019-20 season ended with a final practice at Hinke Fieldhouse ahead of the cancellation of the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.
“I’m looking forward to enjoying every bit and piece of this season because you never know when it could be taken away from you,” the Illini preseason All-American said. “With COVID, with so many different things, you never know when it could end. I’m just trying to enjoy every step of this journey and really have fun with it.”
Dosunmu is also aware these types of games don’t happen every season. Illinois hasn’t played as a top-five team against a top-five opponent since the 2005 national title game loss to North Carolina and in only 18 other instances throughout program history.
A Baylor-Illinois matchup also hasn’t been typical for these type of games.
“If you look at it, not a lot of people have the opportunity to be a top-five team and play against the No. 2 team in the country,” Dosunmu said. “That’s something you don’t get a lot of. You really don’t see that, and if you do see it, it’s normally the typical blue bloods. Baylor’s not a blue blood. Illinois’ not a blue blood. To have this intense matchup so early in the season — so good and highly-ranked teams — it’s interesting.”
Playing in this game on a national stage in an event like the Jimmy V Classic, though, is right where Underwood feels Illinois belongs. He’s long referred to Illinois’ status as the 11th-ranked program in college basketball history, per an Associated Press calculation in 2017.
“That part I’m proud of,” said Underwood, who was less effusive than Dosunmu about Wednesday’s game. “This is where we belong. We should be in these games. We have the best fan base in the country. We travel in a normal year. This place would be rocking if it was in the Garden.
“I’ve said it. The greatest satisfaction now, today, is that this was the 11th-ranked program in the history of college basketball, and we’re at that level right now. We’re not picked 10th, 12th, 13th in the league. We’re playing in the Jimmy V on national TV against the second-ranked team in the country. That’s exciting. It’s not something we take for granted, but I do think it’s where we should be. It’s nice to be back there and have our chance to play on that stage.”