CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois basketball team spent late Wednesday morning into the early afternoon on the court at Ubben Basketball Complex. It was the Illini’s final full practice before leaving for Evanston and an 8 p.m. Thursday tipoff at Northwestern.
Sequestered in a basketball bubble of sorts, the Illinois players were only just aware of what was happening in Washington, D.C. — where a mob of President Donald Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon — by the time junior guard Ayo Dosunmu was made available for a 3 p.m. post-practice media availability.
“I didn’t really read into it yet, but I heard it was horrible,” Dosunmu said, adding one of his teammates had shared a few scant details with him.
Dosunmu is one of Illinois’ leaders. The preseason Associated Press All-American and leading scorer for the 12th-ranked Illini used his platform in that regard — and as one of the top college basketball players in the country — before. He’s also astute enough to make sure he knows the subject matter before he speaks.
Dosunmu was one of several Illini that spoke out on issues like police violence and racism this summer. He understands he has a platform and the potential power and influence that represents.
“For example, if I post something on my Instagram, I have thousands of people watching it and thousands of people who are going to be intrigued with what I have to say,” Dosunmu said. “People who have a platform, getting information out, getting the right information out, can help turn the issue around. The issue won’t be fixed in one day — it won’t take one year — but it always starts with a step.”
In a way, Dosunmu has taken his cue from professional athletes. He singled out four-time NBA MVP and champion LeBron James on Wednesday afternoon.
“He always speaks his mind,” Dosunmu said. “He always sets an example not just for the younger people, but the whole community, the whole world. …. Hopefully, time by time, we can get the ignorant people out and get more people with a kind heart.”