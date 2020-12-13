COLUMBIA, Mo. — No Illinois basketball player has scored more in a single Braggin’ Rights game than Ayo Dosunmu.
The record now belongs solely to the Illini junior. His 36 points Saturday night at Mizzou Arena wound up three more than Andy Kaufmann’s 33 in 1990.
Getting to those totals was a study of contrasts.
Kaufmann hit seven three-pointers en route to his 33-point effort that led to an 84-81 Illinois win and an eighth straight victory in the series. Dosunmu’s relentless dribble drive penetration and some trips to the free throw line got him to 36. In an 81-78 loss. For a third straight Braggin’ Rights loss.
It was exactly what Illinois coach Brad Underwood didn’t want.
“We’re not going to win when Ayo scores 36,” Underwood said. “That’s horrible. I hate that. I don’t like anything about it.”
It’s also the only option Illinois had. Missouri had built its lead to 13 points by the midway point of the second half. The Illini offense had shriveled up — save for Dosunmu — so the ball remained in his hands.
Dribble drive after dribble drive after dribble drive.
“When you get down 13, all you’re trying to do is grind your way back into it possession by possession, and we’re trying to do it without the clock running,” Underwood said. “It was just a matter of him driving the basketball. … We’ve got to play better offense, but the circumstances were we had to try to score. We were taking advantage of their switch, and Ayo makes plays, which good players do.”
Illinois’ offense Saturday night against Missouri was the antithesis of the balanced, efficient, run-Duke-off-the-court showing earlier in the week. Six Illini wound up in double figures against the Blue Devils. A 15-point road win was the result.
Kofi Cockburn (19 points) and Andre Curbelo (14 points) joined Dosunmu in double figures against Missouri, but each was only really productive in a single half. Curbelo in the first. Cockburn in the second.
“We had no post-ups in the first half,” Underwood said. “Zero. None. There was no ball movement. We felt like we had great matchups to go and attack them, and we just didn’t. There wasn’t any flow.
“We got a little stagnant just because of all the fouls, and then we couldn't get any easy baskets. We still scored 20 points in under 7 seconds, but there was no flow and no ball movement. We’re a really good passing team, and when the ball zips for us we’re really hard to guard. For whatever reason (Saturday), it did not.”
Illinois’ offensive issues included Trent Frazier being limited to four points. Adam Miller had just two points on six shots. And Giorgi Bezhanishvili didn't score at all after he hitting double figures against both Baylor and Duke.
“When we’re at our best we have six guys in double figures,” Underwood said. “We’re moving it. We’re sharing it. We ran horrible offense (Saturday), and give Missouri credit.
“When we’re good the ball goes inside. We play inside-out. We play with pace. We move it and we share it, and we didn’t do that (Saturday). We’ve got to figure that piece out. We’re never going to win with Ayo doing what he did (Saturday). We came from behind, but we’re not going to beat good teams with him doing that.”
Dosunmu said the moments the Illinois offense was in “attack mode” weren’t frequent enough against Missouri.
“We’ve got to get them in more positions to score,” Dosunmu said about his teammates. “Get them in positions to be effective. I think a lot of our guards turned down some open shots, so just getting them in that mode. It’s all a collective effort. I think we’ll handle it.”
Missouri guard Xavier Pinson played against Dosunmu in high school. Pinson at Simeon. Dosunmu at Morgan Park. What Dosunmu did Saturday night, then, wasn’t a total surprise.
“That’s Ayo,” Pinson said. “That shows how good he is right there.”
While Dosunmu directed Illinois’ comeback, turning Missouri’s 13-point lead with 9:17 to play into a tie game at the 3:18 mark, the Tigers didn’t falter. Previous experience in those situations helped.
“When it was like 3 minutes left I told my guys, ‘Hey, we’ve been here before,’” Pinson said.”We’ve punched teams in the mouth and see them come back late. We just had to do what we had to do to keep the lead and our advantage and stay locked in until the buzzer sounded.
“It wasn’t a pretty win. I can say that. They came out and fought. They came out and made sure it wasn’t going to be easy, (but) I’m OK with that win.”