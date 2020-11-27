CHAMPAIGN — The smallest of smiles crossed Ayo Dosunmu’s face right before he started to break down what became his latest in a growing line of game-winning plays he’s made at Illinois.
It’s easy to imagine the same smile on Dosunmu’s face during the huddle when said play was drawn up for him.
Illinois ball. Down one point. Just 7.4 seconds to go the length of the court and, for the No. 8 team in the country trying to avoid an upset in the first week of the season, preferably score.
Everyone at State Farm Center and at home knew who would get the ball. And it didn’t matter.
Dosunmu received the inbounds pass with little trouble, got a back pick from Da’Monte Williams at midcourt and sped his way through the Ohio defense to the rim. The Bobcats had no choice but to foul, and Dosunmu hit the tying and go-ahead free throws for a 77-75 win secured a couple seconds later by Trent Frazier’s own successful trip to the line after Frazier stole a desperation pass by Ohio.
“I knew we were fine,” Dosunmu said. “I was pretty confident coming out of the huddle. … When you’re down one, you never want to try to settle unless you have to. I had enough time to put pressure on the rim.”
Dosunmu’s confidence was bred in the extra film study he put in Thursday night. The Illini broke down Ohio as a team following their Thanksgiving Day win against Chicago State. Then Dosunmu went to the app created by graduate manager Neel Ganta. Stocked with game film and scouting reports detailing opposing personnel tendencies, compiled by assistant coach Stephen Gentry and graduate manager Kwa Jones, for a little extra information on the Bobcats.
That’s how Dosunmu was sure Ohio would press on that pivotal possession. And how Illinois’ preseason All-American guard knew he could beat it.
“Ayo Dosunmu in an open court is pretty scary,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I don’t care who is trying to guard him. All they did was extend the catch and picked him up early. Whether it was in the halfcourt or it was in the full court, him getting the shot he wants, he’s pretty hard to guard. That’s what pros do, and he’s showing he’s all of that. He makes winning plays.”
It helped that, as Underwood put it, the 7.4 seconds on the clock was “an eternity.” Dosunmu needed 5.1 seconds to go end to end. Ohio also couldn’t foul to stop the ball because that would have sent Dosunmu to the free throw line anyway.
That doesn’t mean Bobcats’ coach Jeff Boals wasn’t hoping for a redo after the game.
“I’ll take the hit on that,” Boals said. “I think, looking back, you take the inbounders’ man and try to corral (Dosunmu). You know he’s going to be the guy that beats you.”
That there was some apparent confusion on what to do when Williams set the screen at midcourt didn’t help Ohio’s chances. Boals said after the game the plan was to switch the screen. Guard Jason Preston said the plan was to trap Dosunmu after the screen.
The Bobcats ultimately wound up doing neither.
“We shouldn’t have pressed up and given one of the best players in the country a downhill start,” Preston said. “We’ll live and learn from that.”
“Give him credit,” Boals added. “I mean, he’s a heck of a player and made a big-time play there at the end.”
It was a play Illinois needed Dosunmu to make. No different than the game-winners or clutch shots he hit throughout last season.
Ohio had upset on its mind in a game that featured 18 lead changes and 12 ties.
“I thought we battled,” Boals said. “We fought. We showed toughness. We showed togetherness. We showed resiliency. Very disappointed we didn’t win the game. I thought we deserved to win the game. Thought we played well enough to win the game.”
But Illinois won it, finding a way in a game that was much less smooth than its 62- and 59-point romps to start the season.
“This is what it’s going to be like the whole season,” Dosunmu said. “Every time we play a game, we’re going to get everyone’s best shot. It’s going to be everyone’s championship game. They were revved up, had lots of energy. They got up for this game. Where we’re placed — where we’re ranked at — it comes with the territory. We just have to continue to play hard.”