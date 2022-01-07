Former Illini and current Chicago Bull Ayo Dosunmu watches as a banner with his name and jersey number is raised during a halftime ceremony on Thursday at State Farm Center in Champaign. Game coverage in Sports, C-1-3.
CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu stood at center court at State Farm Center soaking in one more almost unending round of applause from the Illinois fans in attendance.
Dosunmu was the halftime attraction Thursday night. The NBA rookie had made the two-hour trip south from Chicago for, well, his night.
Video messages played from former Illinois teammates and coaches. Shoutouts to the three-year career that spawned a special halftime ceremony.
So, surrounded by his family, and with Chicago Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan watching from the sideline, Dosunmu pulled the cord to unveil the banner of his No. 11 jersey that will soon take its place in the State Farm Center rafters.
“It was very emotional,” Dosunmu said. “I was trying to keep myself straight. Smile through it all. I had a nice shirt on. I wasn’t trying to mess it up. I was excited, though, to know no matter what my cousins, friends, my son or daughter, my kids’ kids’ kids, whenever they look up there, they’re going to see my name up there. That’s crazy.”
Thursday night’s ceremony was the culmination of a journey that started five years ago in the Dosunmu household, when Illinois went all in on its recruitment of the then-Morgan Park guard, with coach Brad Underwood and his assistants all on hand to deliver their pitch.
“These were the things we were talking about — legacy, culture changing,” said Quam Dosunmu, Ayo’s dad. “To have that thought five years ago and to fast forward now and see everything come true is a dream come true. It’s something to be proud of.”
The entire Dosunmu family — and then some — made the trip to Champaign on Thursday. Ayo was the center of attention, of course, but the night meant something to more than just the former Illinois guard. It was meaningful to the two busloads of family and friends also on hand at State Farm Center.
“It’s a big deal in our family,” said Jamarra Dosunmu, Ayo’s mom. “We have worked collectively as a family to get Ayo to this point. It’s a celebration not just for the six of us, but our extended family as well. Everyone that’s been involved and everyone that’s come to games and supported and worked out in the gym with him and been by his side and been loyal and kept him humble. It’s a celebratory day for all of us.”
Everything the Dosunmus have done to help Ayo in his basketball career has been part of a plan. Everything they do, in fact, is planned. It’s who they are as a family.
The plan first hammered out at the Dosunmu kitchen table between the family and the Illini coaching staff five years ago came from a place of belief. The Dosunmu family believed Ayo had the potential to change a college basketball program like Illinois and use that as a launching pad to the next level. Underwood & Co. were of a like mind.
“I believed it was possible,” Quam said. “I believe it was destined. I believe he was the right person at the right time at the right place to turn it around. We believed in Illinois from Day 1, and we were happy the coaching staff beloved in him. It was a match made in heaven.”
Ayo’s No. 11 jersey was the 34th raised to the State Farm Center rafters and first since Dee Brown’s No. 11 was honored. What Underwood called a “select group” of former Illini to be remembered in perpetuity that way is what makes the honor that much more significant.
“I’m proud I was able to coach Ayo and help him, in a small way, do his part to achieve greatness,” Underwood said. “He’s very deserving. He is the essence of what our program was going through when we were building. I’ve got tremendous respect for Ayo for sticking through it, continuing to work and continuing to allow us to coach him in a way that helped establish our culture. I couldn’t be happier and couldn’t be prouder of an individual and his family.”