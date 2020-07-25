Early entrants for the 2020 NBA draft are down to 10 days to make their decision. In or out on college basketball? Four Big Ten teams, Illinois included, are waiting. The Illini coaching staff remains in simply a supportive role for Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn.
“We don’t talk about it a lot,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Those are very personal decisions. They’ll ask when they want an opinion or want to bounce something off of us, and we get into talking about those things. We talk more about Illini basketball and how we can help them and help them get better. Most of our conversations are about that.”
Dosunmu and Cockburn would be included among the Big Ten’s best should they return. So would Iowa’s Luka Garza, Minnesota’s Marcus Carr and Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman Sr. and Aaron Henry. For now? Those six are more out than in, meaning beat writer Scott Richey had to fill out his list of top-10 players in the Big Ten a little differently:
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Frazier’s role has been different in each of his first three seasons in Champaign. With Dosunmu leaning more toward the draft than a return, the Illini could need the “scorer” version from Frazier’s freshman year. More consistent three-point shooting is a must.
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
Count the 2019-20 season as Harper’s breakout. The 6-foot-6 guard set career highs-in scoring and rebounding and improved his three-point shooting accuracy. Geo Baker is still important to Rutgers’ success, but the Scarlet Knights became Harper’s team a little more.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Jackson-Davis went toe-to-toe with Cockburn for Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors last season. His return to Bloomington was vital for the Hoosiers, who are still angling for consistent success in the Archie Miller era. It needs to happen soon.
Myreon Jones, Penn State
The torch is being passed in Happy Valley since Lamar Stevens wrapped up a stellar four-year career with the Nittany Lions. Jones will bear it next after a breakout 2019-20 season that saw him strike a nice balance between scoring and facilitating.
Isaiah Livers, Michigan
The Wolverines got good news last week when Livers announced he was pulling his name from the draft. Few in the Big Ten were playing better than Livers at the start of the 2019-20 season, but a nagging groin injury hampered him after his return in late January.
Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin
Reuvers will never be a perfect Ethan Happ replica, but the 6-11 forward has come into his own with the Badgers. Finding a balance between the better scorer he was as a junior and better shooter he was as a sophomore could be key in 2020-21.
Franz Wagner, Michigan
Cockburn and Jackson-Davis faced a late challenge from Wagner for Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. The 6-9 guard caught fire in the final seven games of the season, averaging 14.3 points and 6.4 rebounds and shooting 38 percent from three.
Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State
It’s a bit of a shakeup at the top for the Buckeyes with four of their top seven scorers not returning to Columbus. Washington will be back, though, after carving out a bigger role during his sophomore season. Count on his spot in the starting lineup becoming permanent.
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
The Hawkeyes would have a legit Big 3 should Garza return to team up with a backcourt featuring Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon. Wieskamp was more productive, but less efficient, as a sophomore, so a bounceback in the latter wouldn’t hurt in 2020-21.
Trevion Williams, Purdue
Matt Haarms winding up a grad transfer at BYU came, in some part, to Williams establishing himself as the go-to big man on the Boilermakers’ roster. Being able to play more than last year’s 21.5 minutes per game will go a long way for the 6-9 forward.
{p class=”card-about”}Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).