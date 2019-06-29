CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu entered the second half of his freshman season at Illinois with draft buzz starting to percolate. Some early 2019 projections had the Illini guard as a potential first-round NBA draft pick.

Submit chat questions by clicking here

Dosunmu ultimately decided, though, not to test the NBA draft waters this spring. Never entered his name in the draft. His “unfinished business” at Illinois became his priority.

So the 2019 NBA draft went on without Dosunmu. Six Big Ten players were selected, including Indiana’s Romeo Langford (14th) and Michigan’s Jordan Poole (28th) in the first round.

The updated mock drafts for 2020 came almost as soon the final pick of this year’s draft — Serbian guard Vanja Marinkovic — was announced. Dosunmu is already slotted in anywhere from the lottery (Sports Illustrated) to the back end of the first round (ESPN).

“The big question with him is consistency,” said Jeremy Woo, who covers the NBA draft for Sports Illustrated. “I saw him in a couple good games last year, and there were a few games where he kind of got lost in the flow of the game. I feel comfortable for now projecting him as a possible first rounder again. He still has some things he has to answer and improve on. I think there was enough promise that we saw this year to be encouraged.”

Woo’s wording is key. He’d rank Dosunmu as a first rounder ... again. Woo said Dosunmu could have wound up at the end of the first round of this year’s draft if he worked out well. Of course, fellow Chicago guard Talen Horton-Tucker had similar projections throughout the 2018-19 season and in the lead up to last week’s draft, but went 46th in the second round to the Lakers.

“He’s still young enough that another year isn’t going to kill him,” Woo said. “Going in, Illinois should be better in theory. I think that’s going to help, too.”

Dosunmu was named Illinois’ co-MVP along with fellow freshman Giorgi Bezhanishvili after leading the Illini in scoring (13.8 points per game) during the 2018-19 season. Dosunmu was the first true freshman scoring leader in program history and also earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team and All-Big Ten honorable-mention honors after rounding out his production averaging four rebounds and 3.3 assists to go with 35 percent three-point shooting.

What Woo liked the most, though, was how Dosunmu handled himself on the court in his first season in the Big Ten.

“I think he’s a pretty mature decision-maker with the ball,” Woo said. “When I saw him this year, I didn’t see him force up too many bad shots. He knows what his game is. He’s not overly ball dominant. He’s a very good on-ball defender and pretty strong. He’s still growing into his body, so I think he can get stronger and add muscle if you look at him.”

Mikey Visenberg also covers the NBA draft for RookieWire, which is part of USA Today Sports. He has yet to drop his 2020 board but has Dosunmu somewhere in the late first round or early second round. The 2019-20 season is an important one for the now-sophomore Illini guard to answer potential questions about his game.

“I wonder about just how explosive he is and his ability to create his own shot off of the dribble,” Visenberg said. “I did like his off-ball movement, and his shooting off of the catch was impressive. He will need to improve doing that off motion and off of the dribble.

“I know there are people very high on him and he can definitely score, but expanding those other parts are what I think will boost his stock in NBA teams’ eyes.”

Woo said a factor in Dosunmu’s draft stock could be whether he projects as a point guard or a combo guard at the next level. The 2019 NBA draft was kind of light on the former. The 2020 NBA draft has significantly more.

“Consistency is going to be a big thing,” Woo said. “Every game of the year you want to see him showing up and being involved. I’d like to see him be a little more aggressive at times. ... Shooting is going to be a big part of that. It’s harder than ever to be a guard that’s a non-shooter in the NBA. If he’s a combo guard, that’s fine. He’s big enough he can defender bigger and smaller players.

“Obviously, he has a good pedigree with what he was able to do in high school. We know he can score a little bit more than he did. Ultimately it isn’t the scoring. It’s the playmaking and defending and doing the little things. Sometimes you see guys try to do a little too much, and it’s harder to evaluate.”