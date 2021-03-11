Illinois will head to Indianapolis on Thursday afternoon following one final practice at Ubben Basketball Complex. Before they made the trip, Illini coach Brad Underwood and four players met with the media for a two-hour Zoom. Here’s a sampling of what they had to say Wednesday:
➜ Andre Curbelo on being Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year: “I’ve always liked coming off the bench. I like that better. You see what my teammates are doing wrong, and you can kind of come in and bring that spark off the bench. … I’m really proud of that, a really great award. The only one in school history. I’m just really proud of the job I’ve done so far, but the job’s not finished.”
➜ Brad Underwood on Josh Whitman’s support: “I think we all long for relationships with people that will fight for you and will go to battle for you. When you truly believe something is right, and Josh was right there. Josh is right there after every game in the hug line. He’s a guy that went to battle. I’m appreciative as a coach that I had that support, and I know our players are.”
➜ Ayo Dosunmu on earning All-Big Ten First Team honors with Kofi Cockburn: “I think it shows our chemistry, our camaraderie together. It shows how we bought in together. No enviousness. No hatred. We all bought in for the team to bring what we can bring and showcase our talents for the team. … It’s a very, very incredible honor to share with my teammate.”
➜ Trent Frazier on Michigan center Hunter Dickinson saying multiple teams could claim to win Big Ten titles: “Every guy in this locker room, every coach, we’re excited. We’re not going to respond to stuff like that. We’re going to focus on the main thing, and that’s winning the Big Ten (tournament) championship. … That was regular season. We’re in postseason now.”
➜ Kofi Cockburn on his free-throw shooting: “I’ve definitely been working on my free throws with Coach Gentry and Coach Antigua. It’s just reps. … It’s all mental. It’s about stepping up on the line, and even if you miss one, not letting it get to you. I feel like I let that happen a lot. When I miss the first one, I let it get to me and bother me too much.”