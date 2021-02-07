Dreaming of March
The lack of March Madness was a glaring hole in the 2020 sports calendar. This year’s NCAA tournament is just around the
corner (fingers crossed), so college basketball writer Scott Richey shines the spotlight on 68 teams that could make a Final Four run:
1. Gonzaga
Having three legitimate All-American candidates — Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs — is a good place to start for a run at a national title.
2. Baylor
The Bears’ ability to switch 1-4 (and sometimes 5) makes them a nightmare matchup defensively for any and all teams.
3. Villanova
It’s been three years since Villanova’s last national championship, and sophomore big Jeremiah Robinson-Earl could make another happen.
4. Texas
To think just last season Shaka Smart was on the hot seat. A veteran backcourt has the Longhorns’ coach thinking big.
5. Illinois
If history (and numerology) tells us anything, the Illini should wind up in the Final Four after making it in 1989 and 2005.
6. Houston
Did you know Houston is the top offensive rebounding team in the country despite a rotation that maxes out at 6-foot-8?
7. Alabama
Combine a slew of dynamic guards with a breakout senior season for Herb Jones, and the Tide are a basketball school.
8. Michigan
Somewhat surprising success has the Wolverines leading the Big Ten in Juwan Howard’s second season as coach.
9. Virginia
The ‘Hoos are playing as slow as ever, actually ranking last in adjusted tempo this season, but it still works for Tony Bennett.
10. Ohio State
The Big Ten doesn’t hand out a “most improved” award, but the Buckeyes’ E.J. Liddell would win if they did.
11. Texas Tech
Mining the transfer portal for Mac McClung, Marcus Santos-Silva and Jamarius Burton has worked well in Lubbock.
12. Iowa
The Hawkeyes’ ability to surround likely National Player of the Year Luka Garza with shooters somewhat balances out their defensive inadequacies.
13. Tennessee
The Vols could be even more dangerous if five-star freshmen Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer up their games down the stretch.
14. Florida State
Coach Leonard Hamilton annually puts out the longest, most athletic team in the country. This year’s no different.
15. Oklahoma
There’s not a Trae Young or Buddy Hield on the roster, but Lon Kruger’s Sooners still managed to beat three ranked teams in eight days last month.
16. West Virginia
“Press” Virginia might be no more, but having an emerging star like sophomore guard Miles McBride doesn’t hurt.
17. Creighton
That it’s Denzel Mahoney and not Marcus Zegarowski leading five Bluejays in double figures is only surprise this season.
18. Wisconsin
Wisconsin has two 24-year-olds, a 22-year-old and a 21-year-old in its starting lineup. Experience matters, too.
19. UCLA
That the Bruins have managed to weather Chris Smith’s season-ending torn ACL (7-1 since it happened) is a good sign for their chances.
20. Florida
Losing Keyontae Johnson was a scary blow, but the Gators still have Tre Mann and a budding defensive star in Colin Castleton.
21. Missouri
Jeremiah Tilmon apparently saved his best for last. The Tigers’ senior center averaged 19.6 points and nine rebounds in January.
22. Oregon
Should the Ducks ever come off their current COVID-19 pause, they have a veteran team built for the NCAA tournament.
23. Southern Cal
Two newcomers — five-star freshman Evan Mobley and Rice transfer Drew Peterson — have made a world of difference for the Trojans.
24. Purdue
Coach Matt Painter has put his freshmen front and center, but veteran big man Trevion Williams still leads the way.
25. Kansas
A good-but-not-great Kansas team — at least compared to its predecessors under Bill Self — will have to lean in defensively to make any kind of run.
26. Colorado
Losing Tyler Bey to the NBA draft stung, but veteran point guard McKinley Wright IV has kept the Buffs competitive.
27. Connecticut
Elbow surgery has sidelined UConn guard (and best player) James Bouknight. The Huskies aren’t desperate for his return, but it’s close.
28. Rutgers
A rather large January speed bump (five straight losses) didn’t totally derail Ron Harper Jr. and the Scarlet Knights.
29. Loyola Chicago
Versatile big man Cameron Krutwig is the last vestige of the 2018 Final Four team and continues to do it all for the Ramblers.
30. Louisville
Some mid-major grad transfer stars up and fizzle. Radford transfer Carlik Jones did not and leads Louisville in scoring and assists.
31. Oklahoma State
The Cowboys are appealing their tourney ban, so, for now, five-star freshman and potential All-American Cade Cunningham is in.
32. Arkansas
Former Illini recruiting target Moses Moody has been terrific find for the Razorbacks. Enough so that he’s a projected lottery pick this summer.
33. Minnesota
Can the tournament be moved to Williams Arena? The Gophers are significantly better at home (four Top-25 wins) than on the road.
34. LSU
Depth is a bit of an issue for the Tigers, but they’re talented at the top with freshman guard Cameron Thomas and sophomore big Trendon Watford.
35. Maryland
The Terrapins checked the quality wins box by beating Wisconsin and Illinois on the road. Now it’s about upping the overall quantity.
36. Seton Hall
Replacing Myles Powell wasn’t going to be easy, but senior forward Sandro Mamukelashvili is playing at a Big East Player of the Year level.
37. San Diego State
Four regulars shooting better than 40 percent from three-point range will certainly keep the Aztecs competitive.
38. Xavier
Senior point guard Paul Scruggs is scoring more than he ever has and also ranks in the top 20 in the nation in assists.
39. BYU
This BYU team doesn’t have the offensive firepower of last year’s squad, but has made strides defensively with 7-3 grad transfer Matt Haarms.
40. St. Bonaventure
All five of the Bonnies’ starters are scoring at least 10 points per game, which is why they’ve become the A-10 favorites.
41. Drake
Drake’s best two players (ShanQuan Hemphill and Roman Penn) started their careers elsewhere, but are thriving for the Bulldogs.
42. North Carolina
It took the Tar Heels a while to get going, but a strong January has a young North Carolina team in a better place.
43. Syracuse
One former Illini (Alan Griffin) and one former Illini target (Quincy Guerrier) are leading the Orange this season.
44. Stanford
For having some legitimate scorers like forwards Oscar Da Silva and Ziaire Williams, the Cardinal have struggled offensively too often.
45. Saint Louis
Hitting the NCAA-mandated 13-game minimum could be a problem. A talented SLU team, powered by former N-G All-State Player of the Year Jordan Goodwin, has been hit hard by COVID-19.
46. Clemson
The Tigers got torched by Virginia, Georgia Tech and Florida State in a late January swoon, but their stingy defense appears back on track.
47. Boise State
The latest iteration of a successful Boise State team has been built on developed talent (Derrick Alston) and transfers (five in the rotation).
48. Toledo
Transfer forward JT Shumate’s midseason eligibility means the Rockets have five double-digit scorers in their starting five.
49. Wright State
Former Champaign Central star Tim Finke has helped the Raiders win five games by at least 30 points through the end of January.
50. Utah State
Perhaps you’ve heard that defense wins championships. The Aggies have one of the best defensive bigs in the nation in Neemias Queta.
51. Western Kentucky
Big man Charles Bassey has overcome last year’s knee injury to average a double-double and more than three blocks.
52. Memphis
The Tigers have some work to do on the getting more wins front, but the talent is there if they can put it all together.
53. Belmont
It doesn’t look like anyone will touch Belmont in the OVC this year, with the Bruins’ Nick Muszynski, Luke Smith and JaCobi Wood a formidable trio.
54. Richmond
A late November win against Kentucky means less, but the Spiders are intriguing, led by senior guard Blake Francis.
55. VCU
Tough defenses have transcended VCU coaching staffs. Mike Rhoades’ current squad has a knack for forcing turnovers.
56. Colorado State
Former Danville star Kendle Moore is one of three double-digit scorers in a rather productive Colorado State backcourt.
57. SMU
Point guard Kendric Davis is just one of two players nationally averaging at least 17 points and seven assists this season.
58. St. John’s
Red Storm has found a rhythm of late thanks to freshman point guard Posh Alexander and Julian Champagnie.
59. Davidson
Kellan Grady is just doing Kellan Grady things this year. The senior guard is in his fourth season averaging at least 17 points.
60. Duke
Given the off chance their five-star talent ultimately comes together, it’s still too early to write the Blue Devils off completely.
61. Wichita State
Turmoil defined the Shockers’ offseason between transfers and coach Gregg Marshall’s resignation, but they’ve responded.
62. Winthrop
Do-everything Chandler Vaudrin and the Eagles won their first 16 games before a home loss to UNC Asheville.
63. Dayton
Obi Toppin might be gone, but the Flyers still have one of the best veteran guards in the country in Jalen Crutcher.
64. North Texas
A compact schedule means coach Grant McCasland won’t get his fourth straight 20-win campaign, but the Mean Green had that potential.
65. UC Santa Barbara
The Gauchos have a go-to, inside-out duo in big man Amadou Sow and former top-100 recruit turned veteran point guard JaQuori McLaughlin.
66. Coastal Carolina
All the Chanticleers need for a tourney run is for DeVante Jones to get hot. Considering he’s the nation’s No. 5 scorer, don’t rule it out.
67. UNC Greensboro
Consider an NCAA tournament run another part of UNCG coach Wes Miller’s audition for a high-major job.
68. Grand Canyon
Transfer center Asbjorn Midtgaard has been huge (literally, he’s 7-foot, 270 pounds) for the ‘Lopes and their new staff, which includes Jamall Walker.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).