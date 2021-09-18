MONTICELLO — Joey Sprinkle to Triston Foran is Monticello football’s unquestioned No.1 quarterback-receiver connection this season.
The seniors hooked up on four touchdown tosses across the Sages’ first three games. Sprinkle hit Foran again on a 1-yard play during the first half of Friday night’s Illini Prairie Conference matchup against visiting Bloomington Central Catholic.
But Monticello, the state’s third-ranked team in the latest Class 3A Associated Press statewide poll, needed more from the duo.
And got it at just the right time.
Sprinkle targeted Foran just over the goal line with less than 4 minutes remaining in regulation, only for Foran and Saints senior defensive back Jake Slaughter to come down with dual possession.
After an initial incompletion call, the officials gathered and ruled Foran had scored the touchdown that allowed Monticello to fend off BCC 32-27.
“Their kid touched it first, but Triston got his hands on it right away. And the rule, dual possession, ball goes to the offense,” Sages coach Cully Welter said. “Either side’s going to be upset with what the call was, but to me it was the right call.”
Foran described the critical play as a wheel route, with Sprinkle delivering a throw that allowed Foran to high-point the ball.
“We both had it for a while, and we were wrestling with it and finally I came away with the ball,” Foran said. “(Slaughter) ripped it away after I was down. … Then, after they got another angle, they realized I had possession and I was in.
“I’m not usually looked at as a jump-ball receiver. But (Sprinkle) trusts me, I trust him and the trust is there.”
That unusual play capped the scoring between Monticello (4-0, 4-0 Illini Prairie) and BCC (3-1, 3-1) in a back-and-forth game that saw five lead changes.
“It’s amazing now, going 4-0,” Sprinkle said. “We knew it was going to be a battle either way, but now teams are going to be hunting for us.”
The Saints actually jumped out to a 10-0 advantage on the back of a 17-play opening drive and a second-possession field goal. But the Sages bounced back on the first Sprinkle-to-Foran touchdown pass and a Sprinkle 4-yard scoring run.
BCC appeared likely to take an 18-12 lead into halftime courtesy sophomore quarterback Colin Hayes’ 17-yard touchdown pass to junior Ryan Hoeferle.
Only for Sprinkle to find senior Jacob Tackett on an 8-yard scoring pass barely a minute before the break.
Things somehow became even more wild after the intermission.
Monticello extended its lead to 26-18 after a defensive interception from senior Peyton Scott preceded a Sprinkle touchdown pass to junior Blake McDuffle, who later added a defensive sack.
But the Saints blocked a punt late in the third quarter to force a safety, then went ahead 27-26 with 8 minutes, 24 seconds to play on a Slaughter 2-yard scoring run.
All of this merely set the stage for some Sages’ late-game offensive heroics.
First a 47-yard pass from Sprinkle to junior Tylor Bundy on third and 26. Then Foran’s bizarre touchdown catch.
“Bloomington Central Catholic is way improved. … We knew we were going to have a tough out,” Welter said, “and we got behind 10-0, so I’m really proud of our kids for persevering.”